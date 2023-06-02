Scania to call for a wide and responsible approach to sustainability at UITP summit

News provided by

Scania

02 Jun, 2023, 06:09 ET

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the UITP 2023 Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona, 4–7 June, Scania will be highlighting the importance of taking a complete view on sustainability as well as the continued need to lever all driveline technologies in the quest to mitigate carbon emissions.

Scania is one of the world's leading providers of sustainable people transport solutions and power solutions. By working in close collaboration with partners, the company delivers complete solutions that contribute to a more sustainable society on a global scale.

At the UITP summit, Scania will emphasise that industry actors must approach sustainability not only from a tailpipe emissions standpoint, but rather look at the complete impact of the products and operations, considering environmental as well as social responsibilities. The global actor will also be lifting how both electric and renewably fuelled drivelines will still be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement. Finally, Scania will be highlighting the potential role of water-based public transport and electrified marine drivelines in commuter boats in lowering carbon emissions.

Johanna Lind, Head of Buses & Coaches, will deliver a presentation on how public transport investments, apart from its more expected benefits, can also contribute to economic and societal development. Additionally, Sustainable Transport Business Manager Jonas Strömberg will present how biomethane solutions can be a tool for addressing environmental as well as social challenges.

The Swedish product and services provider is continuously aligning activities with the vision of sustainable development, with a focus on managing the impact on people and the environment throughout the value chain, and will be calling for other industry actors to follow suit.

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Hörndahl, Senior Technical Advisor
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46705692136

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Scania

Also from this source

Scania reshapes its bus and coach business

Updated CCAP from Scania can save up to 2% fuel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.