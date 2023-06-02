Scania to call for a wide and responsible approach to sustainability at UITP summit

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the UITP 2023 Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona, 4–7 June, Scania will be highlighting the importance of taking a complete view on sustainability as well as the continued need to lever all driveline technologies in the quest to mitigate carbon emissions.

Scania is one of the world's leading providers of sustainable people transport solutions and power solutions. By working in close collaboration with partners, the company delivers complete solutions that contribute to a more sustainable society on a global scale.

At the UITP summit, Scania will emphasise that industry actors must approach sustainability not only from a tailpipe emissions standpoint, but rather look at the complete impact of the products and operations, considering environmental as well as social responsibilities. The global actor will also be lifting how both electric and renewably fuelled drivelines will still be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement. Finally, Scania will be highlighting the potential role of water-based public transport and electrified marine drivelines in commuter boats in lowering carbon emissions.

Johanna Lind, Head of Buses & Coaches, will deliver a presentation on how public transport investments, apart from its more expected benefits, can also contribute to economic and societal development. Additionally, Sustainable Transport Business Manager Jonas Strömberg will present how biomethane solutions can be a tool for addressing environmental as well as social challenges.

The Swedish product and services provider is continuously aligning activities with the vision of sustainable development, with a focus on managing the impact on people and the environment throughout the value chain, and will be calling for other industry actors to follow suit.

