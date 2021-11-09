Scarinci Hollenbeck Recognized in 2022 "Best Law Firms" Rankings

LYNDHURST, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to announce the firm has been included in the 2022 edition of the U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" report. The firm's New Jersey Commercial Litigation Practice received a Metropolitan Tier 3 ranking.

Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to announce the firm has been included in the 2022 edition of the U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" report.

Firms included in the annual "Best Law Firms" report are recognized for "professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers," according to the publication. Firms that received a tier designation reﬂect the highest level of respect a ﬁrm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.

Each year, The Best Lawyers in America® and U.S. News & World Report collaborate to rank law firm practice areas nationally and across more than 180 metropolitan areas. Their "Best Law Firms" rankings reflect a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback and peer review ratings.

To be eligible, a firm must have a lawyer listed in the publication's "Best Lawyers in America" guide, which recognizes the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States. Earlier this year, Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner David Edelberg was recognized in the 2022 edition of the "Best Lawyers in America" for his work in Commercial Litigation.

"We are extremely proud Scarinci Hollenbeck has again been ranked in the 'Best Law Firms' report," remarked Founding and Managing Partner Donald Scarinci . "The talented and dedicated attorneys of our Commercial Litigation practice group deserve the recognition."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by the owners and leaders of corporations. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

Contact: Peter Moeller

Telephone: 201-896-4100

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sh-law.com

