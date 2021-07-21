Scarinci Hollenbeck Welcomes Niche Litigator to NYC Office

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck's New York City office welcomed another talented litigation attorney with the addition of Ajoe P. Abraham as Counsel. Mr. Abraham brings with him over seven years of experience handling virtually all corporate litigation matters on behalf of both public and private clients as well as experience in the management of luxury asset funds.

"Mr. Abraham is a talented and experienced multi-dimensional litigator who we are pleased to welcome to the team," remarked Robert E. Levy, Partner & Chair of the firm's litigation practice group. "It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Abraham as well as the recent addition of Mr. Herndon. This is an exciting chapter for our team and I am thrilled to work alongside these incredible litigators."

Prior to joining Scarinci Hollenbeck, Mr. Abraham was affiliated with a NYC-based boutique law firm. He routinely represented businesses in every phase of the litigation process, acted as outside general counsel to corporate clients with regards to their formation and daily operations, and much more. Notably, Mr. Abraham garnered unique experience in litigating matters related to high-end art, including disputes between galleries, clients, brokers, and art investment funds. In addition, Mr. Abraham specialized in the formation and management of luxury asset funds and start-up companies.

"The post-COVID world will be dramatically different, particularly with regard to the corporate and legal fields. I feel incredibly privileged, as a member of the firm's litigation team, to assist our clients in facing the challenges that this new paradigm presents," stated Mr. Abraham.

Mr. Abraham is not the only new addition to the firm's NYC office. The firm also recently welcomed the addition of seasoned litigator Thomas H. Herndon, Jr. late last month. Mr. Herndon, Jr. has routinely handled matters relating to corporate disputes, cyber litigation, transportation litigation, construction litigation, as well as corporate liability on behalf of his clients. He is also experienced in advising clients in matters relating to commercial real estate, labor & employment, corporate & regulatory compliance as well as corporate transactions & business.

You can learn more about Thomas H. Herndon, Jr.'s legal background at: http://www.scarincihollenbeck.com/attorneys/thomas-h-herndon-jr/

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

