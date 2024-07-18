Scarlet Tam Selected for GlobeSt.'s 2024 Women of Influence Awards

Award Honors Tam's Impact on Hamilton Zanze and Its Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze & Co. , a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm that owns and operates multifamily communities nationwide, today announced that Senior Director of Tax Scarlet Tam has been named to GlobeSt.'s Women of Influence Class of 2024 in the Corporate Real Estate Executive category.

Scarlet Tam oversees income tax matters for Hamilton Zanze properties and management companies, including federal and state tax reporting, tax planning and structuring.

Since 1983, this awards program has recognized a growing number of commercial real estate female professionals for their achievements. The 2024 Women of Influence were selected by GlobeSt.'s esteemed advisory board and senior editors based on how well they achieved goals and displayed ingenuity, how impactful their work has been, how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering the development of their field and the role of women within it, and the nominee's personal commitment to the highest ethical standards, service and excellence.

"Scarlet is so incredibly deserving of this award," said Ashlee Cabeal, Chief Financial Officer at Hamilton Zanze. "She is extremely humble and shies away from any sort of recognition, but her work and her contribution to Hamilton Zanze should be celebrated. Scarlet is known through our organization as one of the best teachers we have. You can often find a line of people by her desk to ask her questions or run something by her, and she will always take time out of her day to teach and educate our employees. She also has also become an invaluable resource for our many investors. Everyone who works with Scarlet loves her. She is irreplaceable, and Hamilton Zanze would not be where we are today without her."

Tam oversees income tax matters for Hamilton Zanze properties and management companies, including federal and state tax reporting, tax planning and structuring. She works with national accounting firms and various independent CPAs to provide tax documents and information to the firm's investors. Tam's attention to detail and proactive approach to problem-solving have been instrumental in easing Hamilton Zanze's transition from a syndication firm to a fund company. She has worked tirelessly in the launch of each new fund to make sure tax implications are considered, the correct systems are in place and the right service providers have been secured.

"I am truly honored to be named a 2024 Woman of Influence," Tam said. "It is immensely humbling and gratifying to see my name alongside the other award winners. Hamilton Zanze is a firm with a growing presence and impact in the multifamily industry, and it's rewarding to work every day with extremely talented team members and investors to help propel this company to new heights."

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze & Co. is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 119 properties (21,725 units) across 27 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com .

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze & Company