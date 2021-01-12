SCCE Announces the 9th Annual Virtual European Compliance & Ethics Institute--Now Virtual

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)® will host the 9th Annual European Compliance and Ethics Institute, virtually, 15–17 March 2021 in Central European Time (CET). The virtual conference will provide attendees the latest information and tools to address the current challenges facing the European compliance and ethics community and enhance their organizations' compliance and ethics programme. Attendees also have the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs).

"Compliance professionals around the world, and especially in Europe, face a wide range of compliance challenges that didn't go away during the pandemic," said Adam Turteltaub, Chief Engagement and Strategy officer of the SCCE. "This meeting will help them share their insights and learn from each other and the enforcement community about how to manage both ongoing challenges and new ones."

Featured educational sessions, led by speaker representatives from the U.K. Serious Fraud Office, U.S. Department of Justice, and in-house compliance teams, will offer compliance and ethics practitioners guidance on topical issues. This includes anti-corruption, pandemic learnings, crisis management, data protection, privacy, implementing global trade compliance, investigations, and risk management.

