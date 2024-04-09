SCENIC GROUP UNVEILS EMERALD CRUISES' NEW LUXURY YACHT, EMERALD KAIA

Significant Enhancements and Design Updates Also Underway Fleetwide for River Vessels and Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yachts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenic Group, the leader in small-ship river and ocean cruising with its esteemed brands, the ultra-luxury, all-inclusive Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and luxury Emerald Cruises, is proud to announce a series of groundbreaking updates and expansions across its fleet, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and elevating the guest experience.

Introducing Emerald Kaia – The Next Generation in Luxury Yacht Cruising

Scenic Group is proudly unveiling its next generation luxury ocean yacht, Emerald Kaia, the latest innovation in Emerald Cruises' yacht fleet. Merging increased capacity with an intimate ambiance, the yacht will accommodate 128 guests and introduce a suite of innovations that underscores Emerald Cruises' pioneering spirit in luxury yacht cruising. Of note, the Sky Deck has been expanded, now incorporating a new internal Sky Lounge, and offering guests a luxurious open-air experience alongside expansive panoramic views. All cabins and suites boast a 10 percent larger floorplan, offering guests extra comfort through more spacious and contemporary accommodations. With enhanced dining venues, reimagined gym, spa, and wellness features, Emerald Kaia promises an unrivaled superyacht experience to sought-after coastlines from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Aegean Seas to the Seychelles.

"Emerald Kaia, with its significant design and amenity enhancements, marks a pivotal expansion for our fleet. It builds on the strengths of Emerald Sakara and Emerald Azzurra, allowing us to offer unmatched superyacht experiences along the world's most captivating coastlines," said Glen Moroney, Chairman and Founder of Scenic Group.

Guests will discover surprises throughout the yacht's spacious architecture, Observation Sun Deck on the bow, Sky Deck cabanas, Sky Bar, and multiple dining experiences. The sophisticated marina, now enhanced with an interior lounge, additional water sports offerings and access to swim to the marina from an open-air gym, blends experiences of luxury and adventure. An expanded Elements Spa caters to those who value wellness as part of their luxurious escape and reflects a broader focus for the brand on nurturing the mind, body, and spirit.

Emerald Kaia will set sail in April 2026, and is available for consumer bookings and charters starting tomorrow, April 10. For more information, guests can explore Emerald Cruises' new 2024-2027 Cruise Planner. The impressive schedule promises an array of new destinations and bespoke itineraries – steeped in culture, exploration and elegance.

Revolutionizing Europe River Cruising – Fleet-wide Design Update

Scenic Group unveiled a design update to 18 Scenic and Emerald Cruises luxury river cruise ships across Central Europe and France, reflecting a major investment and ongoing commitment to elevating its fleet. The comprehensive refresh of the ships' main deck introduces new layouts, modern furniture, and innovative day-to-night features to its lounge and specialty dining spaces. Aligning with the sophisticated design and amenities characteristic of the Scenic Eclipse ultra-luxury Discovery Yachts and Emerald Cruises' luxury yachts, the newly enhanced riverships now offer a taste of the group's ocean cruising experiences.

"The design update of our river fleet integrates the elegance and innovative features of our ultra-luxury and luxury ocean yachts into our river cruise ships, elevating and enhancing the guest experience onboard," said Karen Moroney, Director of Project Design, Scenic Group. "It's a testament to our dedication not just to luxury, but to leading the way in sustainable and thoughtful design within the industry."

Scenic Group's river fleet design updates aim to embody the Cherish the Planet ethos, guided by the brand's commitment to incorporating sustainable elements alongside exquisite design. Partnerships with renowned designers such as Missoni and Freifrau underscore this approach. "Sustainability isn't just a feature – it's foundational to the beauty we create," Moroney stated, ensuring that each ship reflects a responsible yet luxurious sensibility.

Enhancing Exploration: The Next Chapter for Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yachts

The World's First Discovery Yachts, Scenic Eclipse and its sister ship Scenic Eclipse II, are set to receive significant enhancements as well. Ahead of its Mediterranean season Scenic Eclipse will undergo a dry dock update in April bringing many of the innovations that debuted on Scenic Eclipse II, including its Senses Spa, as well as updates to outdoor dining venues for warm weather enjoyment and the Discovery Team space to Scenic Eclipse. Additionally, the adventurous spirit of guests aboard Scenic Eclipse II will be ignited with the introduction of the custom-designed Scenic Neptune II submersible and four state-of-the-art SEABOBs. These new sea toys and discovery vessel allow for unique exploration of the ocean's depths and world-renowned coral reefs with its first season in the South Pacific, Australia and East Antarctica having recently commenced. Combined with two helicopters, these enhancements underscore the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and its passion for revealing the unseen wonders of the world in unrivalled ultra-luxury. Scenic Group is making a multimillion-dollar investment into the enhancements of Scenic Eclipse and the river fleet.

"Our collaboration with Triton Submarines on the custom design of our new submersible reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and leading the way in ultra-luxury yacht cruising," remarked Jason Flesher, Director of Discovery Operations for Scenic Group. Featuring 360-degree panoramic views, Scenic Neptune II has been designed to provide an immersive underwater experience that will give guests the feeling of seamlessly merging with the wonders of the ocean. "The clarity of the acrylic hull once submerged is such that you feel at one with the water. Encountering the vibrant marine life of the South Pacific and Australia's Great Barrier Reef within Scenic Neptune II will create memories to last a lifetime," added Flesher.

Charting a Course for the Future: Embarking on a New Era of Unmatched Luxury and Innovation

As Scenic Group unveils these significant updates at Seatrade Cruise Global, the brands' strength and market presence have never been more robust. Amidst a period of rapid global growth and expansion, the future looks exceptionally bright. This week also celebrates a landmark moment for Emerald Cruises, marking its 10th anniversary – a testament to a decade of innovation and excellence, with the promise of an even more dynamic decade ahead. In a symbolic gesture towards this future, Emerald Cruises has refreshed its brand identity, revealing an updated logo that encapsulates the evolution and ongoing commitment to offering the pinnacle of luxury cruising experiences. Scenic Group's journey from its foundation to becoming a leader in luxury travel exemplifies a remarkable trajectory of growth and ambition, setting the stage for the next era of unparalleled guest experiences.

For more information, please visit Scenic Group's Media Center. To book the new itineraries, please visit https://www.scenicusa.com/ or https://www.emeraldcruises.com/, call us at 844-428-8389 or contact your Professional Travel Advisor.

About Scenic Group

Over 38 years, Scenic Group has redefined luxury travel, embodying exploration and elegance across its esteemed brands: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises, Mayflower Cruises & Tours, and Evergreen Tours. Offering award-winning river and ocean cruises, along with handcrafted land journeys, Scenic Group transports guests to the world's most captivating destinations on all seven continents. Since its inception, Scenic has revolutionized the river cruise market in Europe and Southeast Asia, offering all-inclusive, five-star journeys, and extending its luxury cruises to Egypt's Nile. In 2019, the launch of Scenic Eclipse, The World's First Discovery Yacht™, marked a new benchmark in ultra-luxury cruising, a legacy continued by its sister, Scenic Eclipse II, in 2023.

Emerald Cruises, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, excels with nine Star-Ships that navigate the rivers of Europe and the Mekong. 2022 saw the advent of Emerald Azzurra, the first luxury yacht under the Emerald Cruises banner, sailing the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean, and Central America, followed by Emerald Sakara in 2023. The fleet will be further enhanced with the introduction of Emerald Kaia, promising a new era of luxury yacht cruising.

Discover more about our journeys, download brochures, and make reservations through travel advisors or by contacting us directly in the US at www.scenicusa.com, (844) 788-7985, [email protected]; or www.emeraldcruises.com, (844) 428-8389, [email protected].

