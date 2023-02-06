ScentAir Partners with Cardata for Vehicle Reimbursements

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata is excited to announce an exciting new partnership with ScentAir. ScentAir has selected Cardata to provide tax-free vehicle reimbursements to their teams on the road. With this partnership, ScentAir will now be implementing a tax-free, IRS-compliant vehicle program for their teams, with the goal of delivering accurate and fair mileage reimbursement and greater business efficiency.

Cardata and ScentAir

ScentAir was looking to change vehicle reimbursement partners for a better way to manage their mobile employees' mileage, each of whom logs a large volume of miles per month.

"We needed more flexibility and better accountability for our mileage program, and we were impressed with the Cardata team's partnership approach and suite of services," says Marcelo Monseratte-Gordon, Human Resources Manager at ScentAir. "We have peace of mind knowing our team is covered, insurance-compliant, and paid on time for their time on the road."

"ScentAir came to us after working with another vendor and not receiving the service nor active program management that they needed," says Sheret Ross, co-CEO of Cardata. "We are excited to welcome them as a new partner and provide a more consultative approach to their vehicle reimbursement program."

ScentAir has followed other notable brands to Cardata. Coca-Cola Consolidated also recently trusted Cardata to manage their employee-owned fleet.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Melanie Reiffenstein at

[email protected]

+1 647 802 9249

About ScentAir:

ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Australia, United Kingdom, France and Netherlands. The Company's 500+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales.

About Cardata:

Cardata provides cost-effective and accurate ways to reimburse drivers for using their personal vehicles for work, with IRS-compliant programs like Fixed and Variable Rate ("FAVR") and Tax Free Car Allowance ("TFCA") . Visit our website Cardata.co . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

SOURCE Cardata