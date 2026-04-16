Scentbird Breaks Records With Its Second Annual Digital Fragrance Awards

After drawing 16,000+ consumer votes, Scentbird gathered industry leaders, creators, and fragrance enthusiasts for a "scentertaining" evening honoring the year's most buzz-worthy launches.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Scentbird - the leading platform for fragrance discovery - transformed Joe's Pub in New York City into the stage for its Second Annual Digital Fragrance Awards, bringing together fragrance innovators, influencers, media, and VIP consumers for a fan-powered celebration that is redefining how scent is discovered, shared, and celebrated today. Hosted by creator, writer, comedian, and TV personality Cyrus Veyssi, the cabaret-style program brought together fragrance, entertainment, and community in a way rarely seen in the fragrance industry, spotlighting standout launches, rising talent, and industry trailblazers. All winners were chosen through a unique combination of expert nomination and consumer voting.

The Winners of Scentbird’s 2026 Digital Fragrance Awards

As the first and only fragrance awards where the public determines the winners, this year's program saw overwhelming engagement, with more than 16,400 votes cast nationwide - a 234% increase over last year. The event also generated a record-breaking 4 million+ social views, marking a 343% increase year over year. The awards recognized fragrances launched between January 2025 and January 2026, with stand out nominees including Rare Eau de Parfum by Rare Beauty, Blue Talisman Extrait by ExNihilo, , L'Originale by Moroccanoil, L'Interdit Parfum by Givenchy, K Parfum by Dolce & Gabbana, and Mentor by Mind Games.

From the moment guests entered Joe's Pub, the award show felt like a fragrance fueled cultural moment.

Guests moved between a hands-on scent bar - sampling the nominees in real time - and the cabaret floor, where a lineup of live performances brought the space to life. Notable talent, including drag performer Plasma (@plasmanyc), delivered electric, crowd-commanding energy as the evening unfolded with one surprise after another. The result was part olfactive celebration, part live entertainment, making for an unforgettable experience that felt unmistakably Scentbird.

"This is more than an awards show; it's a reflection of how fragrance is evolving," said Elena Lécué, Chief Marketing Officer at Scentbird. "While most awards are shaped by the industry, this one is shaped by the consumers. The people who reach for it day in and day out, who get inspired by it, and moved by it. The Digital Fragrance Awards brings together data, culture, and community to offer a real-time pulse check on what's resonating and where fragrance is headed."

The evening's program, livestreamed across Scentbird's website and social channels (Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok), extending the experience beyond the room, and inviting a nationwide audience to participate in real time, reinforcing Scentbird's role at the center of digital fragrance culture.

2026 DIGITAL FRAGRANCE AWARD WINNERS:

Fragrance Influencer of the Year: Emily Meyers (@emilynnmeyers)

Emily Meyers (@emilynnmeyers) Best New Launch Women's Popular: Born in Roma Donna Extradose Parfum by Valentino

by Valentino Best New Launch Men's Popular: Bleu De Chanel L'Exclusif by Chanel

by Chanel Best New Launch Women's Niche: Ave María by House of Bō

by House of Bō Best New Launch Men's Niche: Savant | Manhattan Cherry by Chris Collins

by Chris Collins Viral Fragrance Launch: Milk Orchid by Commodity

In addition to category winners, Scentbird honored two standout figures shaping the future of fragrance:

Rising Star: Bram Niessink, FUGAZZI Fragrances

Bram Niessink, FUGAZZI Fragrances Trailblazer: Douglas Little, Heretic Parfum

Leading up to the event, Scentbird engaged its community through a dedicated Digital Fragrance Awards digital campaign allowing subscribers to explore nominees, cast votes, and shop featured scents on Scentbird.com.

Nominees were encouraged to activate their own communities, contributing to a widespread, digitally driven celebration that reflects the evolving landscape of fragrance discovery.

"The Digital Fragrance Awards continue to reflect our deep commitment to celebrating the artistry of fragrance, while giving greater voice to the passionate community whose curiosity, connection, and love for scent continue to help shape it," said Bettina O'Neill, EVP of Business Development and Merchandising at Scentbird.

With a continued focus on both industry expertise and consumer voice, the Digital Fragrance Awards reflect Scentbird's vision for the future of fragrance culture - one that is driven by community, shaped by creators, and powered by real-time discovery.

"As a creator who genuinely loves fragrance, being part of something like this is really special. Scentbird is giving creators and everyday consumers a voice in what gets recognized, and that kind of discovery is what makes fragrance so fun right now," said host Cyrus Veyssi.

To learn more about Scentbird and shop the 2026 Digital Fragrance Award winners, visit https://www.scentbird.com/digital-fragrance-awards

ABOUT SCENTBIRD

Scentbird is the leading fragrance subscription service with over 1 million subscribers, offering customers access to over 1,000 premium perfumes and colognes from the world's top fragrance houses. With its flexible monthly subscription model, Scentbird allows users to discover new scents at an affordable price, providing them with the opportunity to explore high-end fragrances and find their perfect match.

SOURCE Scentbird