Scentbird Introduces Scentbird Society, a Members-Only Program Built on Expert Curation and Insider Access

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scentbird, the leading fragrance subscription service, announces the launch of Scentbird Society, a new members-only program designed to reimagine how consumers discover and experience fragrance.

Scentbird Society introduces a new, curated, insider-led approach to scent discovery. Each month, members receive a themed drop of five luxurious 1.5 ml fragrances, spanning designer icons like Versace, Prada and Givenchy alongside cult-favorite niche brands, including Ex Nihilo, DedCool and Juliette Has a Gun, hand-selected by Scentbird's in-house experts to tell an immersive scent story and reflect what's trending now.

Scentbird's EVP of Business Development & Merchandising, Bettina O'Neill is the force behind product curation. At Barneys New York, she was behind the rise of many niche fragrance brands (including Le Labo, Byredo and Frédéric Malle), bringing a rare depth of expertise, instinct, and authority to how each Scentbird Society edit is shaped. Designed for both fragrance enthusiasts and the fragrance-curious, each drop gives members early access to what's trending in scent, with two distinct themes to choose from each month - a feminine and a masculine-leaning option.

An element of surprise is central to the experience: the exact fragrances remain undisclosed until unboxing, turning each delivery into an immersive ritual blending discovery, anticipation, and personal exploration.

Scentbird Society also delivers strong value. Members receive five curated samples, valued at over $28, for $17.90 for the first month and $22.95 thereafter, with free shipping and the flexibility to cancel anytime. The model offers a low-commitment way to explore a range of high-quality fragrances without investing in full-size bottles.

"Our community has been clear: they want more than one scent a month and a real sense of what's trending in fragrance," said Elena Lécué, CMO at Scentbird. "Scentbird Society gives them that inside track, featuring expert-led picks to build a scent wardrobe that's truly their own. Every month, we craft unique stories for our customers, getting inspiration from the seasons, popular culture and the captivating world of fragrance."

With Scentbird Society, fragrance becomes more than a routine - it becomes a dynamic, evolving experience shaped by curiosity and the thrill of discovering something new.

Consumers can learn more at www.scentbirdsociety.com as well as @scentbird.society on Instagram and TikTok.

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the leading fragrance subscription service with one million subscribers that empowers consumers to explore and experiment with scent through flexible monthly deliveries. Featuring designer, niche, and indie brands, Scentbird makes discovering your next signature fragrance easy and accessible.

SOURCE Scentbird