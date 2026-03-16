Scentbird Takes Fragrance to the Main Stage in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scentbird, the leading fragrance subscription service, enters the competition with a new partnership featured in Season 18 of MTV's Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race. As part of the episode, Scentbird was spotlighted in a mini challenge that invited the queens to channel their most iconic transformations, all powered by scent. The Mini Challenge comes off the heels of the curated Yasss Queens! Collection , which features scents used within Season 18 episodes.

Scentbird x RuPaul's Drag Race

In the Scentbird Mini Challenge, each queen featured a Scentbird fragrance case and perfume combo in a social media-style transformation video. The mini challenge followed the queens as they revealed their "before" and "after" looks after applying fragrance. This delivered a bold, playful twist on the show's signature transformation moments and added a second touchpoint for the brand after debuting a product display in the Werk Room since the season's premiere episode.

"RuPaul's Drag Race is the ultimate celebration of confidence, creativity, and transformation, and fragrance is a powerful part of that story," said Elena Lécué, CMO at Scentbird. "We're thrilled to partner with the show for a social-first mini challenge that brings Scentbird to life in a way that feels authentic and fun."

The mini challenge was featured on the March 13th episode, which aired at 8:00pm on MTV, with additional campaign content in partnership with renowned drag performer, dancer, and former RuPaul'sDrag Race contestant Plastique Tiara rolling out across Scentbird social channels.

Scentbird offers access to over 1,000 designer, niche, and indie fragrances, making it easy for consumers to explore new scents without committing to a full-size bottle. Subscribers receive a travel-friendly spray each month and can curate their own fragrance wardrobe based on mood, season, and style.

To learn more and explore Scentbird's fragrance selection, visit Scentbird.com and follow along at @Scentbird on socials.

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the leading fragrance subscription service with over 1 million subscribers, offering customers access to over 1,000 premium perfumes and colognes from the world's top fragrance houses. With its flexible monthly subscription model, Scentbird allows users to discover new scents at an affordable price, providing them with the opportunity to explore high-end fragrances and find their perfect match.

About World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. SVOD WOW Presents Plus, the exclusive home to the global Drag Race franchise and hundreds of WOW Original series, boasts a 30% YOY increase in watch time and 47% increase in subscribers in 2024. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, Banff's Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

SOURCE Scentbird