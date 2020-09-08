Scenthound Adds New VP of Franchise Development to the Pack

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-founded grooming franchise Scenthound has been growing faster than ever, and the company is proud to announce a new hire to help take the emerging brand to the next level. The wellness-focused franchise shaking up the pet industry is welcoming Patti Rother to the team as its new Vice President of Franchise Development.

This new hire will help the franchise maximize its potential and continue its impressive national growth. Just 16 months after launching its franchise opportunity, the grooming franchise has sold 31 units and is on track to hit 40 franchises sold by the end of 2020. As Scenthound's franchise offerings are gaining momentum, the brand decided to hire Rother to manage their expected influx of new franchisees in the next 18 months. By the end of 2021, Scenthound plans to have an additional 100 units sold, primarily to multi-unit operators.

Rother comes with 8 years of experience in the franchise sales and development space, most recently serving as the Director of Franchise Development at Blink Fitness. In two and a half short years, Rother sold 130 units for Blink Fitness and restructured the brand's franchise development strategy.

"We are so excited for Patti to join Scenthound to help us manage this new phase of growth," said CEO Tim Vogel. "As we continue to expand, Patti will allow us to create an in-house, organic franchise development department so that we can continue growing through the partnership of excited and qualified franchisees."

Scenthound retained Global Talent Solutions (GTS) for Rother's hiring, working directly with its CEO Michael Ruiz. GTS is the premier executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition partner to the franchise industry. GTS provides a more efficient way to identify and connect top industry talent with career opportunities within its clients' organizations. Vogel learned of Ruiz and GTS from its recent case-study examples of successful, high-level placements across franchising. Both companies plan to continue the partnership for upcoming hirings on behalf of Scenthound for the long term.

"One of the most important things when recruiting talent is to make sure that there is a connection between the new hire's character and the organization's culture," said Michael Ruiz, CEO and Founder of Global Talent Solutions. "Patti ultimately was a great fit for Scenthound not only because of her industry experience, but because of how her passion aligns with the brand's value system. This growing franchise is being spearheaded by driven, dog-loving individuals."

Scenthound was founded in 2015 after CEO Tim Vogel spent more than 10 years running both a mobile grooming business and local grooming Scenters, and seeing first-hand the shortcomings within a booming pet industry and the lack of education surrounding dog grooming. Vogel began a mission to give dogs and their owners a fast, easy, and affordable grooming solution with Scenters that provide a haircut, but more importantly, focus on a dog's health.

The brand believes its recent growth speaks to the strength of the pet industry. Despite the economic downturn, many Americans decided to adopt pets during the pandemic and clear out shelters across the country. People have continued to invest in their pets and have proven that the pet industry is not only "essential," but recession-proof. Including a franchise fee of $50,000, the initial investment for a Scenthound location ranges between $206,400 to $378,400.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015 and franchising since 2019, Scenthound is a wellness-focused, membership-based dog grooming business that is focused on preventive care for dogs. Focusing on Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth, Scenthound sets themselves apart by giving dogs the quality care they need. Today, there are four locations open and operating in South Florida and 27 units in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.scenthound.com

About Global Talent Solutions

Founded in 2006, Global Talent Solutions (GTS) is the premier executive search, recruitment and talent acquisition partner to the franchise industry. With a systematic, candidate-centric approach to talent acquisition, GTS is able to identify, attract and connect franchisors with top franchise talent. To learn more about GTS, visit www.gtsrecruiters.com.

SOURCE Scenthound