Scenthound Continues to Redefine Preventive Dog Wellness Care This National Pet Dental Health Month

Original Dog Wellness Brand Shares Essential Tips and Education on Importance of Routine Oral Care for Dogs

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 51% of households owning a dog, there's an even greater need for dog parents to learn how to best care for their pet. Scenthound, the original dog wellness brand, is committed to making routine care accessible for all dogs and educating dog parents on the importance of preventive wellness care for their pet.

During National Pet Dental Health Month, Scenthound is furthering its mission by offering vital tips and education to dog parents. Periodontal disease is one of the most common but preventable health issues in dogs, with 90% showing some form of the disease by age two. The category creator continues to advocate and build awareness on the value of essential hygiene practices.

What Dog Parents Should Know About Their Pet's Dental Health:

Why Dental Health Matters: Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to gingivitis and periodontal disease which can cause pain and tooth loss. If bacteria enters the bloodstream, it can also damage vital organs.

Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to gingivitis and periodontal disease which can cause pain and tooth loss. If bacteria enters the bloodstream, it can also damage vital organs. Know the Warning Signs: While bad breath or teeth discoloration may seem common, it could be indicating a larger problem. Also keep an eye out for red or swollen gums, excessive drooling and broken or loose teeth.

While bad breath or teeth discoloration may seem common, it could be indicating a larger problem. Also keep an eye out for red or swollen gums, excessive drooling and broken or loose teeth. Make Preventative Care Your Routine: Consistent oral care is easy to implement into a dog's routine and should include daily or regular tooth brushing and consistent checks of their gums and teeth.

Consistent oral care is easy to implement into a dog's routine and should include daily or regular tooth brushing and consistent checks of their gums and teeth. Incorporate At-Home Solutions: Dental chews, toys and water additives can help in maintaining a dog's oral health. But it's important to keep the dog's safety in mind and choose products carefully.

"Our goal is to serve as an advocate and educator to dog parents on why routine preventive care is so crucial, and that includes oral hygiene," said Jessica Vogel, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Scenthound. "Periodontal disease occurs in the vast majority of dogs which can serve as a gateway to more serious issues. We want to close this knowledge gap so that dog parents are empowered with the tools and resources to help their dogs live longer, happier lives."

Dental care is often overlooked as many dog parents are unaware of how poor dental hygiene can impact their dog's well-being. With teeth being a core part of Scenthound's approach to wellness, the brand offers essential services such as routine brushing, plaque reduction treatments and monthly wellness checks to provide the preventive care needed to maintain a dog's oral health.

The category creator's commitment to routine wellness care extends beyond its Scenters with at-home care through its premium product line, Houndswell®. One of its most popular products is the Daily Dental Support, a supplement formulated with responsibly sourced organic kelp that was developed to promote cleaner, healthier teeth and gums.

With its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® and a range of membership options, Scenthound is redefining dog care by focusing on prevention over reaction. The brand educates dog parents on routine hygiene and wellness while providing consistent care and 24/7 access to a veterinarian through its mobile app.

