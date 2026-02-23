Veteran McDonald's Operators Expand Scenthound into South Carolina and Georgia

Category Creator in Dog Wellness to Open Six Locations in the Southeast with Seasoned Franchisees this March

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the original dog wellness franchise, is continuing to grow in the Southeast with the addition of six new locations in South Carolina and Georgia. The brand has partnered with a husband-and-wife team who bring decades of experience in business ownership as former franchisees with McDonald's.

Spending 40 years with the global food brand, Angela and Andy Harrelson have firsthand experience in multi-unit business operations at all levels. The Harrelsons see this new endeavor as the perfect opportunity to combine their passion for pets with the skills they developed at McDonalds. As founding members of Scenthound in Aiken, South Carolina, the couple was inspired to become franchisees after seeing their senior dog thrive under the brand's care.

"Our dog's health and happiness have improved so much since our first visit to Scenthound," said Angela. "Seeing the impact firsthand made us realize this is a brand that really makes a difference on a pet's well-being, and we wanted to be a part of it. We're excited to bring the same high standard of care to other dogs and their families."

Angela grew up working at her father's McDonald's location, which inspired her to eventually take over the restaurant. Andy first worked for McDonald's as a teenager before serving six years in the National Guard. After decades in the bustling restaurant industry, the duo signed their agreement with Scenthound to open three locations in Augusta, Georgia, and three in Columbia, South Carolina, where their first Scenter is slated to open in March at 7320 Broad River Rd, Irmo, SC 29063.

"Angela and Andy bring a level of experience and purpose that strengthens our entire network," said Josh Lyon, Chief Operations Officer of Scenthound. "Their deep roots in business ownership and genuine passion for pet wellness reflect what we value in our franchise partners. We're thrilled to support their growth and continue expanding Scenthound's impact across the Southeast."

Making community contributions will be a staple within their Scenters as the Harrelsons are already planning to give back and engage with local organizations. They are also exploring ways to partner with shelters and rescues to help more dogs find loving homes, while providing the essential care and wellness support that helps pets thrive, reflecting Scenthound's values of community, care, and collaboration.

With its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® and a range of membership options, Scenthound is redefining dog care by focusing on prevention over reaction. The brand educates dog parents on routine hygiene and wellness while providing consistent care and 24/7 access to a veterinarian through its mobile app.

The success of the dog wellness concept has not gone unnoticed as Scenthound rose 29 spots in the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, ranking #292 for 2026. Scenthound was also named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row, ranked #4 on Franchise Times 2026 Fast & Serious list of the smartest-growing franchise brands, and was a finalist of South Florida Business Journal's 2023, 2024 and 2025 Business of the Year award. Additionally, the brand ranked on Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises ranking for the third consecutive year.

With the pet industry expected to reach $277 billion by 2030 , Scenthound is primed for explosive growth. Being category creators in a recession-resistant industry, both multi-unit operators and aspiring entrepreneurs are flocking to Scenthound's franchise opportunity.

To learn more about Scenthound, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Scenthound

Scenthound, the nation's original dog wellness concept, offers affordable and accessible monthly hygiene services. With three membership offerings, two of which include 24/7 access to virtually chat with a veterinarian through the brand's app, Scenthound helps dog parents provide routine wellness care for their pet. Through its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) provided after each monthly visit, dog parents receive a detailed assessment of their pet's external well-being. Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 400 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 32 states. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit www.scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit scenthoundfranchising.com.

