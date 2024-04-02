Schaefer Named to Clutch 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for 2024

Attributes 105.6% growth to focus on high-quality customer experience, research, data, and specialized marketing services

HENDERSON, Nev., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaefer , a leader in market research and digital marketing solutions, today announced its recognition as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Schaefer ranked 26th based on revenue growth from 2022 to 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year that Clutch has recognized its top 100 companies.

"To be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies on Clutch is incredibly special. Our success reflects our commitment to excellence and building lasting client relationships for sustainable growth. We wouldn't have been able to accomplish this without our incredible team and clients." - Sidnee Schaefer, CEO

Schaefer submitted verified financial data to be considered for The Clutch 100, and was ranked as #26 on the Clutch 100 list of the fastest-growing companies based on its growth rate of 105.6% from 2022 to 2023. This is the first year Schaefer has been recognized on the Clutch 100, and is the top provider in the market research category.

"At Schaefer, we don't just follow trends; we anticipate them. Our deeply strategic consulting approach is tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within the Consumer Goods sector, enabling our clients to not just navigate the market, but to lead it. This accolade underscores our dedication to driving growth and success for our clients through innovative and forward-thinking strategies. Together, we're not just growing; we're shaping the future." - Seth Waite, CRO at Schaefer

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Schaefer is a market research and marketing leader. Known for its consistent results, the company has doubled in size annually for three years and maintains a 98% client retention rate. With a special emphasis on brands such as food and beverage, home goods, and personal care, Schaefer excels in blending marketing strategies with market research to exceed revenue goals. For more information about Schaefer, please visit Schaefer.co .

