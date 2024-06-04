Schaeffler showcases advancements for commercializing hydrogen electrolyzers and fuel cells at the Hydrogen Americas 2024 Summit & Exhibition

Schaeffler at Hydrogen Americas 2024 Summit & Exhibition (Booth C38)

Demonstrating its commitment to decarbonization, Schaeffler presents hydrogen electrolyzer and fuel cell innovations at the Hydrogen Americas

2024 Summit & Exhibition

2024 Summit & Exhibition Schaeffler's expertise in precision engineering and manufacturing propels advancements in hydrogen electrolyzer, fuel cell and component commercialization

Strategic partnerships enhance Schaeffler's leadership in hydrogen fuel cells, fostering the technology's adoption in automotive and industrial sectors

FORT MILL, S.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler, a pioneering force in the field of motion technology, is showcasing its work in the field of hydrogen electrolyzers and fuel cells and its progress toward the commercialization of green hydrogen at the Hydrogen Americas 2024 Summit and Exhibition in Washington, D.C. Leveraging its extensive history of innovation and technical expertise, Schaeffler aims to propel the development and application of hydrogen technology as the company reaffirms its dedication to sustainable real-world solutions and decarbonization.

Schaeffler 1 MW electrolyzer stack Schaeffler fuel cell stack module

With a robust foundation built upon decades of expertise in precision engineering and manufacturing, Schaeffler is uniquely positioned to help lead the widespread adoption of hydrogen technology. Schaeffler's core competencies – honed through its bearings production that requires exact tolerances in engine, transmission and industrial component manufacturing, along with its team of scientists, technology labs and strategic acquisitions of hydrogen-focused technology companies – equip it to deliver the products and technologies needed to scale the market. Schaeffler's mastery of cold forming, stamping, coating, sealing and assembly technologies positions the motion technology company as an important player in the construction of electrolyzer and fuel cell stacks.

"As we stand at the cusp of a transformative era, Schaeffler is exceptionally well-positioned to drive the application of hydrogen technology forward," said Jeff Hemphill, Chief Technology Officer of Schaeffler Americas. "Its versatility, abundance, and minimal environmental impact make hydrogen a compelling alternative to conventional fossil fuels, offering a pathway toward a more sustainable future."

Hydrogen Portfolio

Utilizing the company's core strengths of innovation, high precision manufacturing and superior quality at scale, Schaeffler's solutions focus on enhancing efficiency and durability to address key challenges with respect to scalability and cost in hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel cells and components.

By manufacturing core components in-house, Schaeffler ensures both high volume and high precision while providing tailored solutions to a broad range of industry demands. Schaeffler's innovations in hydrogen technology will enable increases in efficiency and reliability within the transportation, energy production and heavy industry sectors, with applications ranging from powering vehicles to enhancing processes in oil refining, cement making, steel production and energy conversion.

Schaeffler currently manufactures a variety of components for hydrogen technology applications, including:

Electrolyzer and fuel cell stacks

Fuel cell electronic control units (ECUs)

Metallic bipolar plates for electrolyzers and fuel cells

Air foil bearings

H2 ejector units

H2 sensors

Thermal management modules

Schaeffler's 2021 strategic acquisition of Hydron Energy, along with its Innoplate joint venture that produces bipolar plates on an industrial scale, significantly amplify the company's technological expertise and scalability in the hydrogen sector. These vital resources enable the scaling and deploying of key elements to drive widespread adoption of hydrogen across mobility and industrial sectors, while also helping to decarbonize industrial processes that already use hydrogen.

Hydrogen Americas Summit 2024

Taking place June 11-12 at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., the Hydrogen Americas 2024 Summit & Exhibition is the premier conference and exhibition focused on advancing hydrogen technologies across the Americas. Schaeffler will be presenting its advancements in hydrogen technologies in booth C38.

As part of the company's participation in Hydrogen Americas 2024, Schaeffler CTO Jeff Hemphill will present "How a Pioneer in Motion is Driving Innovation in Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Commercialization" on June 11 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Mr. Hemphill's remarks will include insights into the company's hydrogen journey, along with case studies of the technology's application.

To learn more about the Hydrogen Americas 2024 Summit & Exhibition, visit https://www.hydrogen-americas-summit.com/

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO 2 -efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The Motion Technology Company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 16.3 billion in 2023. With around 83,400 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.

