SCHEDULE UPDATE: CES 2021 Moves Dates to January 11-14

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: CES 2021 is shifting its dates for the all-digital show.



WHEN: CES® 2021 will take place Monday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14, 2021.





· January 11: Exclusive media-only access

· January 12: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming

· January 13: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming

· January 14: Conference programming



DETAILS: Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.





For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.



