Schlage® Celebrates 100th Anniversary at the 2020 International Builders' Show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a brand of Allegion known for stylish, innovative door hardware, is honoring its 100th anniversary as the leading provider of home security at the 2020 International Builders' Show (IBS) on January 21-23 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center (booth #C2515). From the first push-button lock pioneered by Walter Schlage in 1920 to the best-in-class smart lock solutions of today, Schlage has established a century-long legacy that builders and homeowners can trust. During IBS, Schlage will pay homage to its 100-year milestone with historic displays of the brand's evolution. This centennial celebration is a testament to Schlage's ability to remain a pioneer in the ever-changing consumer landscape by crafting the industry's most reliable, durable and advanced door hardware seen to date.

"For the last 100 years, Schlage has provided safety, simplicity and style to more than 40 million homes and businesses around the globe," said David Ilardi, general manager at Allegion Home, makers of Schlage Locks. "Our passion for door hardware is rooted in security and steeped in innovation, and we are thrilled to celebrate a century of providing consumers with seamless access where they live, work and visit."

As one of the industry's leading providers of door hardware, Schlage's 100-year heritage is the epitome of its trusted people, products and innovations that continue to prioritize durability, security, style and design. The door hardware and home security company has built an upstanding reputation through its range of door hardware including deadbolts, knobs, levers and smart locks, such as the critically-acclaimed Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt, Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt, Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt and more.

At IBS, Schlage will also feature seven of its new Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware styles and black stainless finish, all of which combine premium style with universally functional locks, allowing residential homeowners to change from a doorknob to a lever, a traditional look to a modern look—even a non-locking door to lockable—in just minutes, without having to remove the inner core of the lock.

