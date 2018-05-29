Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities

Schlage's Google Assistant compatibility was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, and now homeowners can access their Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt using Google Assistant. This functionality can be activated by saying, "OK Google, lock my door" or "OK Google, is my door locked?" The convenience of Google Assistant will also extend to Android™ phones or the Google Assistant app on Apple® devices.

Using the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Google Assistant-enabled devices will require the Schlage Sense™ Wi-Fi Adapter (sold separately). The Wi-Fi Adapter allows iOS and Android smartphone users to gain remote access to their lock through the Schlage Sense app with no monthly fee required.

"Schlage has been at the forefront of IoT security solutions since launching the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt in 2014," said Rob Martens, futurist at Allegion, the maker of Schlage® locks. "This new integration and functionality is a testament to our ongoing commitment to raise the bar for innovation, convenience and security and to support consumers' choice of IoT platform."

The multi-function Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt contains several convenient features that unlock the true power of a smart home by enabling homeowners to never worry about losing, hiding, carrying or forgetting keys, including:

Create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so trusted friends and family can enter using their codes at the lock's touchscreen;

Schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you allow;

Pair with the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter to check on the lock's status from anywhere, so you never have to wonder if the front door was left unlocked;

View past activity to see which codes have been used and when;

Update settings and check battery life; and

Graded Best in Residential Security, Durability and Finish from the Builders Hardware Manufactures Association (BHMA).

For more information, visit www.schlage.com.

Apple, HomeKit and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc.; Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in the field of safety and security. We keep people and their property safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions and advanced technology. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

