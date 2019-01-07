Schlage® Innovates Door Hardware at the 2019 International Builders' Show

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a brand of Allegion that has been creating stylish, innovative door hardware for nearly a century, will showcase its newest connected locks and extended Schlage Custom collection at the 2019 International Builders' Show (IBS), February 19-21 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center (booth #C2515 – Central Hall). This includes the brand's newest device, the Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt, and the enhanced Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt now available with Z-Wave Plus or Zigbee technology, all designed to simplify installation and enhance the smart home experience. Schlage will also highlight new style additions in the Schlage Custom™ Collection for finishes, trims, levers and knobs.

IBS attendees can also experience an exclusive presentation at the Schlage booth from Mike Holmes, contractor and host of the award-winning TV series, HGTV Holmes on Homes and Holmes Makes It Right, for how builders can leverage connected devices to innovate their business. This will take place on February 19th at 10:45 a.m. PST.

"For nearly 100 years, we've established a legacy that builders and homeowners can trust," said Mark Jenner, director of technology alliances at Allegion, makers of Schlage Locks. "Our commitment to provide innovative door hardware that does not compromise durability and security, for style and design, is at the core of our business. As we continue to transform the industry with connected and customizable solutions, we prioritize the needs of professionals within our network to identify ways our door hardware can complement their business and customer experience."

During IBS, Schlage will feature and demonstrate the following:

Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt is a major advancement in the smart home ecosystem because it features built-in WiFi connectivity, enabling homeowners to have secure remote access from anywhere, without the need for a hub. It's easy to install and eliminates the challenges with integrating across other automation platforms. It is compatible with Key by Amazon and the upcoming Schlage Home App.

Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt continues to be the brand's multifunctional lock that allows for a one-touch locking functionality, fingerprint-resistant touchscreen, a slim exterior plate that doesn't interfere with storm doors and an anti-pick shield that helps protects the lock against tampering. This lock is now available with Z-Wave Plus or Zigbee technology that provides integration with the leading connected home platforms.

The Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt, Z-Wave Plus offers one button enrollment to further simplify set up, so installers can pair the lock with Z-Wave enabled home automation or security systems, with the single push of a button and features S2 Security for enhanced security for users.

offers one button enrollment to further simplify set up, so installers can pair the lock with Z-Wave enabled home automation or security systems, with the single push of a button and features S2 Security for enhanced security for users.

The Schlage Connect™ Smart Deadbolt, Zigbee certified provides more options for homebuilders to integrate with their preferred home automation system, including Xfinity Home and Control4, both of which will launch in Q2 2019. It also features the one button enrollment option for consumers and installers adding the lock to an existing Zigbee certified system.

Schlage Custom™ Collection was also expanded to include new trims, levers, knobs and finishes giving consumers new style combinations that are exclusive to the builder channel. This includes options made of glass, with black stainless finish, and more. The new Schlage Custom designs also will include a new finish, black stainless, available in select Schlage Custom and Schlage Electronic products.

On Tuesday, Mike Holmes will discuss how builders can put themselves in the center of smart home development by increasing their knowledge and experience of working with connected devices.

"I've had the pleasure of collaborating with Schlage over the past few years to help contractors like myself see the benefits in advanced solutions that simplify the installation process and have the durable and premium qualities homeowners desire," said Mike Holmes. "Schlage continues to raise the bar in the door hardware category, and this year's IBS is an exciting opportunity for me to demonstrate their latest products and enhancements."

For more information on Schlage, visit the Schlage booth #C2515 at IBS or visit www.Schlage.com .

HGTV is a trademark of Scripps Networks, LLC; Android is a trademark of Google LLC; Alexa is a trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

