Schneider Charge Pro Advances EV Charging Solutions to Boost Adoption

Schneider Charge Pro commercial electric vehicle charger enables reliable, flexible, and sustainable smart charging, ensuring a seamless user experience for EV installers, operators and drivers

Offering turnkey solutions for the growing EV market, Schneider's eMobility infrastructure portfolio includes robust and integrated support for faster resolution of issues and greater charger uptime

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the new Schneider Charge Pro Level 2 AC Commercial Electric Vehicle Charger, a groundbreaking addition to the EV charging market. Engineered to deliver energy-efficient and sustainable charging for commercial fleets, workplaces, multifamily residences, and destination venues, Schneider Charge Pro offers durability, fast setup, and integrated support for commercial EV charging.

As electric vehicle (EV) adoption surges, the demand for reliable and efficient commercial EV charging infrastructure is set to grow exponentially. Regulatory measures, incentives and subsidies, infrastructure investment, and R&D funding are all accelerating the transition to EVs. With projections indicating a 15-fold market expansion by 2040, Schneider Electric is poised to meet the increasing needs of this rapidly evolving sector. The Schneider Charge Pro addresses key challenges such as market fragmentation and unreliable installations by providing a robust, dependable, and user-friendly solution to support the future of electric transportation.

More than just a charging station, Schneider Charge Pro is part of a fully integrated, turnkey solution providing installation, hardware, software, and operations and maintenance (O&M) that only Schneider can provide. Designed to bolster Schneider's portfolio of EV infrastructure solutions – together with its portfolio companies – Schneider's Charge Pro, for the first time, brings a complete eMobility solution to the market that simplifies the entire transition to EV charging with seamless integration with EV Connect charging management software for remote management and analytics across station access, pricing, and performance, along with comprehensive installation and maintenance services from Qmerit.

With this, Schneider offers its customers everything they need to develop and deploy a customized EV charging infrastructure program. From assessment and procurement, to installation, maintenance and support, Schneider provides convenience and comprehensive offerings from a single manufacturer.

"As the world's most sustainable company with 15+ years of experience in developing and deploying EV charging solutions, we are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in this new energy landscape," said Jaser Faruq, SVP Prosumer Innovation, Schneider Electric. "Our commitment to being a clean energy partner solving critical industry challenges has led us to develop a solution that encompasses everything needed to develop and deploy customized EV infrastructure. With a focus on reliability and ease of use, we are confident the Schneider Charge Pro will set a new standard in commercial EV charging."

For fleet operators, multifamily property managers, and commercial venue owners, the Schneider Charge Pro offers a hassle-free, efficient way to meet the increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure. Key features of this eMobility solution include:

Feature Rich: Built with an aluminum back enclosure for enhanced durability, plug-and-charge capability, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and cellular connection options, and configurable with OCPP1.6. It is plug-and-charge hardware ready with ISO 15118-2 communication and supports smart charging via the OCPP backend. Additionally, a 25 ft cable provides easier access to vehicles.

Built with an aluminum back enclosure for enhanced durability, plug-and-charge capability, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and cellular connection options, and configurable with OCPP1.6. It is plug-and-charge hardware ready with ISO 15118-2 communication and supports smart charging via the OCPP backend. Additionally, a 25 ft cable provides easier access to vehicles. Faster, Easier Installation: Designed for quick setup, reducing installation costs, equipment costs, and labor costs. Includes a pre-configured EV Connect network management system, easy mount bracket, 48A or 80A derateable options, and back/bottom conduit entry for simpler installation.

Designed for quick setup, reducing installation costs, equipment costs, and labor costs. Includes a pre-configured EV Connect network management system, easy mount bracket, 48A or 80A derateable options, and back/bottom conduit entry for simpler installation. Integrated and Simplified Support: Offering remote station monitoring to detect and triage issues before they become service calls, and 24/7 technical support for businesses and EV drivers for faster issue resolution and greater charger uptime.

"As vehicle electrification moves beyond early adopters into the mainstream, millions of public level 2 chargers will be required to support vehicle owners that don't have access to dedicated off-street parking at home," said Sam Abuelsamid, Principal Analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "DC fast charging is important to support longer distance trips and vehicles that require minimal downtime. However, AC charging is far more cost effective for both site hosts and drivers and puts far less strain on the electrical grid making it the preferred solution for most EV drivers."

As the EV market continues to expand, Schneider Electric remains committed to providing innovative solutions that drive the transition to a more sustainable future. To learn more, visit https://www.se.com/us/en/product-range/284361929-schneider-charge-pro-ac/#overview.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #LifeIsOn #ChargePro #ElectricVehicle #EVCharging

SOURCE Schneider Electric