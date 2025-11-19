Schneider Electric and Switch Expand Partnership with $1.9 Billion Supply Capacity Agreement to Power AI Factories

Largest data center cooling project in North America marks first deployment of Schneider Electric's Uniflair™ chillers in the U.S.

Added capacity further positions Switch as a leading data center campus designer, builder and operator

Agreement represents Schneider Electric's largest cooling services engagement to date

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, and Switch, a premier provider of AI, cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced a two-phase supply capacity agreement (SCA) totaling $1.9 billion in sales. The milestone deal includes prefabricated power modules and the first North American deployment of chillers. The announcement was unveiled at Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate practical solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future.

Schneider Electric and Switch have evolved their longstanding partnership to support the growing AI and hyperscale computing demand of AI factories. Hyperscalers are growing rapidly to meet surging AI demand, which is projected to account for over 35% of global data center workloads by 2030, driving a 160% increase in data center power demand. By integrating advanced cooling and power technologies into Switch's hyperscale data center designs and existing hybrid air and liquid cooling systems, the companies are laying the foundation for more resilient, scalable and future-ready infrastructure. The SCA model provides guaranteed capacity, advanced cooling solutions and full-service support, while preserving the flexibility needed for rapidly evolving AI workloads and customer requirements.

Critically, the solution is built to scale AI capacity without scaling energy demand. Uniflair chillers use oil-free, variable-speed centrifugal compressors and integrated free cooling to match capacity to real-time IT load, preventing overcooling and reducing run hours. Prefabricated power modules come with standardized, pretested layouts that optimize airflow and containment to increase economizer hours and reduce cooling energy compared with traditional builds.

"As AI continues to reshape the digital landscape, we see an opportunity not just to meet demand, but to define what the next generation of data centers can achieve," said Vandana Singh, SVP of Secure Power North America at Schneider Electric. "By combining modular power, advanced cooling technologies and a long-term service model, we're helping create infrastructure that anticipates the future of AI workloads, making energy smarter, more adaptable, and more sustainable."

The agreement is the largest cooling service engagement Schneider Electric has ever undertaken, with energy technologies including prefabricated power modules and Uniflair chillers, high-efficiency cooling systems for mission-critical environments. It also includes a three-year full-service contract for chillers, ensuring Switch customers benefit from reliable, long-term support.

Switch operates five exascale U.S. data center campuses across Las Vegas, Tahoe Reno, Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Austin. These facilities reside on thousands of acres with multi-gigawatt power capacities. Switch's AI factories are engineered to power and cool up to 2MW per rack. These facilities position Switch at the leading edge of innovation with their purpose-built designs to support extreme density demands of next-generation AI workloads, aligned with NVIDIA's DGX and MGX roadmaps.

"As the premium provider to the world's leading companies, Switch is focused on enabling the next wave of AI and digital innovation through world-class infrastructure," said Jason Hoffman, Chief Strategy Officer at Switch. "Expanding our relationship with Schneider Electric advances that mission as we pioneer a new class of AI-ready infrastructure, designed for operational insight, extreme efficiency and the flexibility to evolve as technology advances to meet the growing demand of our customers."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

About Switch

Switch, founded in 2000 by CEO Rob Roy, stands at the forefront as the leading data center campus designer, builder and operator. As the AI, cloud and enterprise data center experts, Switch provides the most modular, scalable and sustainable data centers to the most discerning clients. The company offers a comprehensive, future-proof portfolio ranging from highly dense liquid cooled AI to hyperscale cloud and the industry's highest rated and most-secure enterprise data centers. To learn more, visit www.switch.com and follow Switch on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

