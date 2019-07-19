Schneider Electric and Lutron Electronics Integrate Their Systems to Enable Next-Generation Patient Experience

BOSTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced their commitment to deliver state-of-the-art building systems integration for the Pavilion, Penn Medicine's new, state-of-the-art hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The integrated, digital solution will feature lighting, automated shading, and fixture control solutions by Lutron Electronics.

Schneider Electric is committed to ensuring system design and project delivery that allows for a future-focused sequence-of-operations. Lutron provides comprehensive solutions for interior and exterior lighting control, motorized and automated shading, and advanced digital fixture control, all from a single control platform. Lutron has demonstrated its ability to integrate seamlessly with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ for Healthcare.

Advanced design and system integration were focal points from the very start of the project design. Working with the PennFIRST team, which includes Penn Medicine as owner, Foster+Partners and HDR as architectural designers, BR+A as engineering designer and Balfour Beatty and L.F. Driscoll as construction management, as well as a number of key trade contractor partners including William A.J. Schaeffer's Sons and Philadelphia D&M; Schneider Electric engaged in comprehensive research to understand the customer requirements in every area of the facility. For example, the solution is designed to allow patients to control their own environment including lights, shades and temperature and have ready access to other functions like a secondary nurse call button from a single, intuitive app.

To ensure the result was a customer-centric solution designed to meet project specifications, Warren Rosebraugh, Director, Healthcare Solution Architects, Schneider Electric, worked with project partners to assemble a working lab that facilitated comparison of prospective systems from a variety of lighting control and shading solution manufacturers. The lab environment allowed the team to consider all aspects of product capability, cost, ease of installation, integration and setup, and intuitive operation of controls for patient, staff and visitors. The goal was to evaluate comparative solutions under the same conditions and use patterns.

"Rigor in the design process ensures our ability to not only determine the best solutions for the Pavilion, but also to reduce design time and integration risk with ready-to-use, tested, validated and documented architectures (TVDAs) uniquely tailored to each project," said Warren Rosebraugh. "For the Pavilion, the PennFIRST construction team evaluated solutions that would deliver the right environment throughout patient rooms, family rooms, and all areas of the hospital. Our single, unified infrastructure is able to deliver that patient and guest experience."



Lutron was able to offer a single system infrastructure for lights and shades that eliminates the need for redundant wiring and offers significant benefits in terms of installed cost. The lighting control features Lutron's EcoSystem technology for digital fixture control of the interior lights and Limelight technology for wireless digital control of the exterior. This digital infrastructure enhances data reporting and increases flexibility to accommodate changes during the design, construction, and ongoing operational phases of the building.

Lutron controls, in conjunction with Schneider's patient app, can also provide patients, their families, and the hospital staff with lighting and shade controls that are easy to use, intuitive and integrated into bedside and room controls.

"We are proud to be designing an innovative facility that will enhance patient care, contribute to the hospital's commitment to eco-friendly design and construction, and change the future of healthcare in Philadelphia," said Stephen Greulich, senior project manager at the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

For more information about advanced system integration with EcoStruxure and Lutron integrated light and shading solutions, visit Schneider Electric and Lutron Electronics.

