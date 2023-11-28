Schneider Electric Announces $1,000,000 Pledge to the 'Next Level Now' Campaign to Support the Digital Transformation of the Channel

  • Schneider Electric is the first manufacturer to join the NAED Education & Research Foundation (NERF) program improving the impact and sustainability of the channel

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a $1,000,000 pledge to the NAED Education & Research Foundation (NERF) to support their Next Level Now campaign. Schneider Electric is the first manufacturer to join the industry-wide effort to develop insights, tools, and services that support the digital transformation and modernization of the distribution channel. 

Schneider Electric is a long-time member of NAED and the program's first at the Visionary Circle level pledging $1,000,000 over the next five years. This investment will improve the impact and sustainability of the channel, as well as its modernization by developing strategies and tools to optimize business practices. Schneider Electric shares the vision of a modern, digital channel to benefit all stakeholders involved by engaging a new and larger customer base, increasing sales, and providing a better overall customer experience.

"We provide a shared experience to our customers, and the industry wins on the quality of that shared experience," Mike Montanari, Vice-President of Channel Development, said. "The Next Level Now Campaign is an opportunity for us to align together so we can continually deliver the best possible experience for the customers we collectively serve. Schneider Electric is honored to support this vital initiative."

With its five-year commitment to the program, Schneider Electric demonstrates the strength of its relationships with distribution partners and its leadership position in the industry as distributors explore and develop new capabilities to optimize their businesses and keep pace with customer expectations and needs.

For more information on Schneider Electric, please visit www.se.com/us.

About Schneider Electric
Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

