Schneider Electric Announces Enhancements to EcoStruxure Power SCADA Operation 2020, Ideal for Mission Critical Power Applications

A key element within the EcoStruxure Power platform, Power SCADA Operation digitizes and simplifies complex electrical distribution systems to enable safety, reliability and compliance. This 2020 edition of Power SCADA Operation significantly augments its industry-leading edge control offers. It helps to reveal risks and opportunities, extend network and diagnostic support, and adds new control capabilities.

"If you run a large, power-critical facility, every second of downtime comes with huge business interruptions and financial losses, puts lives at risk, or can potentially damage an organization's reputation," said Mark Nolan, director offer and strategy, Digital Power, Schneider Electric. "Power SCADA Operation 2020 is engineered to help power-critical facilities like data centers, oil and gas operations, semiconductor, and airports maximize their uptime. The built-in architectural redundancy offers our customers the peace of mind that their networks will be reliable even if a worst-case scenario occurs."

Enhancements for Power SCADA Operation Include:

Modern Graphics + Alarms -- allows the user to access their system anywhere, anytime, and with any browser while complying with HTML5 web browser standards Microgrid Ready – View runtime graphics including animated electrical 1-lines modeling even the most complex multi-source electrical distribution systems via any HTML5 compliant web browser Cybersecurity Ready – Maintain optimal security with certified compliant with global cybersecurity standard ISA/IEC-62443; role-based access control via Windows Active Directory + two-factor authentication to guard against "zero-day attacks" World-Ready Translatable Software – Fully translatable runtime, design tools, and documentation Simpler Multi-site Deployments – Monitor and control multiple independent systems from single runtime client for geographically co-located customers

Benefits to large and power-critical facilities

Power SCADA Operation enables facilities teams in Power Critical Facilities to monitor, control, and troubleshoot issues in real-time with their MV and LV distribution systems to maximize power availability and operational efficiency and minimizing downtime and safety risks.

In critical buildings, uptime and reliability is paramount. For example, power quality issues can cause outages that cost as much as $1 million+ per day, while operations and maintenance costs can represent as much as 80 percent of the total lifecycle cost over a 50-year period. Plus, reliability ensures productivity and operational efficiency, so when equipped with the proper data and insight provided by EcoStruxure Power SCADA Operation, these facilities can realize new operational efficiencies, opening new avenues of innovation.

One Schneider Electric customer, a large data center, installed an EcoStruxure Power SCADA Operation system combined with its connected products. While this customer's previous system left them in the dark for several minutes before even alerting about an event, Power SCADA Operation provided millisecond timestamp accuracy and power event analysis for rapid identification of electrical root causes. Further, it integrated easily with the customer's third-party devices, handling a multi-source electrical distribution network, which included live monitoring of Ethernet connected meters and PLCs with refresh rates of less than one second.

An EcoStruxure™ Power connected offer

Power SCADA Operation is a key element in the EcoStruxure Power platform, part of Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture delivering enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for building, grid, industry, and data center customers. The software is a significant addition to the company's industry leading connected products offers and is a valued new platform within a connected and integrated power distribution network.

