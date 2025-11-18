Schneider Electric Announces New North American Headquarters in Boston

Winthrop Center becomes Schneider Electric's first U.S. Impact Building, featuring advanced, energy-efficient smart-building technologies

New headquarters will feature an Executive Experience Center to engage customers and showcase energy and automation solutions

Boston remains home to company's North American headquarters since 2014

BOSTON and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, today announced plans to establish its new North American headquarters at Winthrop Center in Boston's financial district. The announcement was unveiled at Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate practical solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future.

Schneider Electric today announced plans to relocate its North American headquarters to the Winthrop Center in the heart of Boston’s Financial District, creating a next-generation Impact Building that demonstrates advanced energy efficiency and smart-building technologies.

By relocating within the city to Winthrop Center, Schneider Electric will more than triple its office space from its current location at One Boston Place. The company will occupy approximately 75,000 square feet across multiple floors, continuing its Boston-area presence established in 2014. Schneider Electric plans to begin occupying the space starting mid-2026. The building, a mixed-use office and residential tower, features modern amenities that support employee well-being, including eight dining options, a fitness center, fitness studio classes, a golf simulator, and more.

Winthrop Center will be Schneider Electric's first U.S.-based Impact Building — a next-generation workplace powered by integrated digital systems that optimize energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational performance. This milestone follows the debut of the company's inaugural Impact Building, The NEST, in Dubai, UAE. Schneider Electric is leveraging its commercial real estate through the Impact Buildings Program to showcase EcoStruxure™ building software and services in action.

"This marks more than a change of address – it's a milestone for Schneider Electric in the U.S. and a strong commitment to our people and the future of energy technology in the region," said Aamir Paul, President, North America Operations at Schneider Electric. "Our new headquarters is designed to inspire creativity, accelerate innovation and fuel our continued growth. As an Impact Building, Winthrop Center will showcase the power of digital technologies and serve as a model for the future of energy-efficient buildings."

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Building Operation software, along with Building Advisor and Security Expert solutions, has been deployed throughout Winthrop Center since its opening in 2023 to optimize energy use and enhance occupant comfort. These integrated systems illustrate how electrification and digitalization can future-proof operations and enable next-generation building performance.

The new headquarters will include an Executive Experience Center (EEC) – the first of its kind at a Schneider Electric facility in North America. The Boston EEC will complement Schneider Electric's global network of innovation hubs, offering customers an immersive experience of the company's portfolio of energy management and automation technologies. Visitors will experience live demonstrations of Schneider Electric's technologies for smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-ready data centers, intelligent buildings and connected homes. The EEC is expected to welcome thousands of visitors each year.

A Landmark of Sustainable Design

Developed by Millennium Partners in collaboration with MIT professors and designed by Handel Architects, the 62-story Winthrop Center is a landmark of sustainable design and is certified as the world's largest "Passive House" office building. A typical Class A building in Boston's existing stock uses 150% more energy than Winthrop Center's office space, and existing LEED Platinum buildings in Boston use 60% more. The complex includes 812,000 square feet of Global Class A office space and 510,000 square feet of residential space, with 317 residences. It features an "urban living room" on its ground floor, a public space called The Connector.

"Millennium Partners is proud to welcome Schneider Electric to Winthrop Center as the site of their new North American headquarters," said Millennium Partners Founder Christopher M. Jeffries. "Their decision underscores our vision of creating a workplace that sets new global benchmarks for sustainability, innovation and community. As the world's largest Passive House office building, Winthrop Center provides an extraordinary environment that will support Schneider Electric's continued leadership and long-term success in advancing the future of resilient, energy-efficient workplaces."

Schneider Electric is the largest clean energy company in Massachusetts, with offices in Boston, Andover and Foxborough supporting a range of corporate, technical and operational functions. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the building's role in advancing the Commonwealth's energy goals and setting a national example for high-tech, energy-efficient infrastructure.

"Schneider Electric is a great company that is at the forefront of innovation in energy efficiency, which helps to lower utility costs, improve public health and protect our environment," said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. "We are proud that they have chosen Massachusetts as the home of their new North American headquarters and congratulate their team on this significant milestone."

Boston's Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO) requires large buildings to reduce carbon emissions and report progress toward the city's net-zero goals. Winthrop Center, certified to the international Passive House standard, operates at one of the lowest energy-use profiles in Boston's office market – well below BERDO performance thresholds.

"Schneider Electric is a world class clean energy company that has been an anchor in our communities in Boston and across the region," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "I'm thrilled with their decision to choose Boston as their new North American headquarters, which builds on our efforts to make Boston the best place to run a business, raise a family and make a difference. We look forward to continuing to partner with Schneider Electric, support their growth, and position Boston as a leading hub for technology and innovation."

Suffolk, the builder behind Winthrop Center and one of the nation's leading construction management firms, highlighted the project's role in redefining sustainable urban development.

"Suffolk was proud to make the ambitious vision for Winthrop Center a reality. Together, with Millennium Partners and all project stakeholders, we raised the bar and set a new global standard for sustainable design and construction innovation," said John Fish, Chairman and CEO of Suffolk. "Congratulations to Schneider Electric for opening its new North American headquarters in the iconic Winthrop Center, and for underscoring our shared commitment to creating spaces that advance energy efficiency, occupant well-being and resilient infrastructure."

In 2024, Schneider Electric became the first "Official Sustainability Partner" of the Boston Athletic Association, supporting the Boston Marathon as well as the Boston 5K, Boston 10K and Boston Half. Its regional growth continued in early 2025 with the opening of two new research labs in Andover.

Schneider Electric's 23,000+ U.S. employees support 40% of Fortune 500 companies and its technologies are found in four in 10 U.S. homes and 40% of the world's hospitals. Earlier this year, the company was named the "World's Most Sustainable Company" by TIME and Statista — for the second consecutive year.

To learn more, check out this video.

About Winthrop Center

Located in the heart of Boston, Winthrop Center is a 691-foot mixed-use tower setting a new global standard by integrating health and wellness, enhanced productivity and social engagement, and advanced technology and sustainability into the building design. Developed by the internationally recognized developer Millennium Partners in collaboration with MIT professors and designed by Handel Architects, Winthrop Center is the world's largest Passive House-certified office building, modeling the most energy-efficient solution for large-scale buildings. In addition to its 812,000 square feet of Global Class A office space, Winthrop Center features 317 residences with a flexible live/work environment and amenities that deliver physical, mental, and social wellness benefits, including The Connector, a dynamic, multi-floor, public gathering space that fosters community and encourages appreciation for the arts and Boston's rich culture through year-round programming.

For more information, visit WinthropCenter.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Follow us on:



Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights .

Hashtags: #NewHQ #ImpactBuildings #EnergyEfficiency #GreenBuildings #DigitalSolutions

SOURCE Schneider Electric