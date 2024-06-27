Schneider Electric Announces New Uninterruptible Power Supply Designed for Gamers Available in Europe

Celebrating 40 years of Legendary Reliability and industry-leadership, APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS ensures gamers and influencers remain powered, connected, and protected from electrical surges and power failures.

eSports certified UPS protects professional and recreational gamers' investments in consoles and GPU-powered gaming PCs, safeguarding them from player penalties, lost connections, and lost revenue.

APC™ Back-UPS Connect, a lithium-ion-powered, mini network UPS now also available, ensuring power continuity and protection for Internet routers, IP cameras and other home equipment.

LONDON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the availability of its APC™ Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) in Europe.

Celebrating 40 years of Legendary Reliability and leadership in critical power protection during 2024, the new, stylish, and state-of-the-art UPS has been designed to protect gaming equipment from power outages and deliver a robust power connection, despite energy spikes and failures.

Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming has been specifically designed with gamers, streamers, and influencers in mind, delivering uninterruptible power protection, even in regions where the grid is unstable, keeping GPU-powered PCs, leading consoles, streamers, and gamers connected to both their online gaming experiences and audiences, regardless of power disruptions.

To deliver robust protection, APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS features sine wave battery backup power - delivering the smooth electrical current required by sensitive electronics and AVR (Automatic Voltage Regulation), and helping to protect against power irregularities that can result in glitches and buffering during an outage to extend the lifespan of gaming equipment.

APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming also features a patented reactor circle which is visible from every angle, providing the status of the UPS' remaining battery power, and details on surges, dips, power outages, while highlighting building wiring faults.

APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming Features:

Reactor Circle : When the Gaming UPS is on battery backup power, the reactor circle ticks down to show how much time is left, at a glance.

: When the Gaming UPS is on battery backup power, the reactor circle ticks down to show how much time is left, at a glance. 160-Degree Slant : APC made sure the reactor circle is titled at 160 degrees, so it's visible from nearly every angle.

: APC made sure the reactor circle is titled at 160 degrees, so it's visible from nearly every angle. Functional Lighting : When the Gaming UPS detects a power anomaly — like surges, dips, and even wiring faults — it notifies gamers with pulsing lights.

: When the Gaming UPS detects a power anomaly — like surges, dips, and even wiring faults — it notifies gamers with pulsing lights. Six Battery Back-up Outlets : Complete with surge protection, the unit instantly powers sensitive electronics, such as an Xbox, PlayStation, PCs, TVs, or routers/modems, during a power loss.

: Complete with surge protection, the unit instantly powers sensitive electronics, such as an Xbox, PlayStation, PCs, TVs, or routers/modems, during a power loss. Four Additional Surge-Only Outlets : Designed to protect against unsafe power surges and 'hard shutdowns' that can permanently damage equipment.

: Designed to protect against unsafe power surges and 'hard shutdowns' that can permanently damage equipment. Three Front USB Ports: To recharge devices, like a gaming headsets and mobile phones.

Custom Design: Available in two colour options – Arctic (BGM1500) and Midnight (BGM1500B), both with 12 customizable RGB LED lights to match a user's gaming setup.

"Reliable power and Internet connectivity are fundamentals for today's Gamers and Influencers, and any surges, spikes or energy failures can have a major impact on both their equipment, and their connection to audiences around the world," said Elliott Turek, Director of Category Management, Schneider Electric, Europe. "With the introduction of APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming in Europe, we're ensuring that expensive and sensitive electronics such as GPU-powered PC's and Gaming systems from the likes of Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, stay protected from electrical damage, and that the Gamers and Influencers of the future benefit from Legendary Reliability, when they need it most."

The gamers of the future

As more gamers and streamers invest in expensive equipment and spend more time engaging audiences online and competing in gaming, protecting their connection is critical. Schneider Electric, the parent company of APC, is a D&H Certified Esports Provider, meaning that esports enthusiasts and pros alike can play with peace of mind, knowing their reputation won't be tarnished over something outside of their control.

Adding APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS to their home and studio setups allows both professional and recreational gamers, and social media influencers, to be confident that they will remain:

Protected : A gaming battery backup protects valuable gaming systems from more than seven different types of power interruptions

: A gaming battery backup protects valuable gaming systems from more than seven different types of power interruptions Connected : After shutting down a game, the system continues to provide power protection to a router and/or modem.

: After shutting down a game, the system continues to provide power protection to a router and/or modem. In the Game: If the power is interrupted or lost during play, APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming allows gamers to finish a match and reap the rewards that would have otherwise been lost.

Compact Power Protection for Smart Devices

As part of the introduction, Schneider Electric has also announced that its APC Back-UPS Connect UPS has been restocked and is available for purchase in Europe. APC Back-UPS Connect is a compact UPS, designed to power compatible routers, modems, voice over IP (VoIP) systems and other smart home devices - using lithium-ion batteries to offer up-to 4 hours of runtime and delivering reliable connectivity during a power outage.

APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS and APC™ Back-UPS Connect are available for purchase immediately in Europe, starting at £71.99. For more information on where to buy your UPS, visit the website.

