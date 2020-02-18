Schneider Electric Announces New Version of Award-Winning EcoStruxure™ Power Monitoring Expert, Purpose-Built to Keep Power Reliable and Efficient

Power Monitoring Expert is a key element within the EcoStruxure Power platform, part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture, the open and interoperable system architecture for building, grid, industry, and data center customers. This latest edition of Power Monitoring Expert significantly augments its industry leading edge control offers and is an essential platform within a connected and integrated power distribution network.

Power Monitoring Expert provides the future-proof adaptability that modern power networks need to become safer, more reliable, efficient, and compliant. It connects to smart devices across electrical systems, from power and energy meters, to protective relays and circuit breakers, RTUs and PLCs, VSDs, UPS, and power quality mitigation equipment.

"EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert is part of our answer to the new energy future. The Power Grid is no longer linear, and today has alternative energy sources coming from many different places. These advancements in energy monitoring place huge stresses on everyone whose job it is to ensure the lights stay on," said Mark Nolan, director offer and strategy, Digital Power, Schneider Electric. "Power Monitoring Expert brings unique new capabilities that keep operations running, protect people and assets, and save time and money."

New features provide the industry's most advanced power monitoring capabilities:

High speed transient capture: discover hidden power quality events that would otherwise go undetected yet still cause significant equipment damage.

Branch circuit power quality monitoring: monitor power quality even as far as branch circuits to ensure continuity of critical loads.

Load loss detection: save time on investigation and analysis with automatic detection and notification in the event of a power quality-related load loss.

LV thermal monitoring (NEMA-only): continuously monitor hot spots in LV equipment and be notified immediately of anomalies, rather than wait for periodic IR scans.

Backup power management: integrated with ASCO ATS systems, for a complete solution to backup power.

Easy Power Monitoring Expert device import: import device settings easily from ION Setup or

EcoStruxure Power Commission to help get the solution up and running quickly.

Significant enhancements for large and power-critical facilities

In large and critical buildings, uptime and reliability is paramount. For example, power quality issues can cause outages that cost as much as $1 million+ per day, while operations and maintenance costs can represent as much as 80 percent of the total lifecycle cost over a 50-year period. Plus, reliability ensures productivity and operational efficiency, so when equipped with the proper data and insight that EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert provides, these facilities can realize new operational efficiencies, opening new avenues of innovation.

One Schneider Electric customer, a major automotive manufacturer, installed an EcoStruxure Power Monitoring system that included Power Monitoring Expert, and the system paid for itself in two years—one full year ahead of schedule. Schneider Electric's meters proved superior in their ability to perform power quality and disturbance monitoring functions, helping to minimize downtime and reduce energy costs.

An EcoStruxure Power™ edge control offer

Power Monitoring Expert is a key element in the EcoStruxure Power platform, part of Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture delivering enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for building, grid, industry, and data center customers. The software is a significant addition to the company's industry leading edge control offers and is a valued new platform within a connected and integrated power distribution network.

For more on EcoStruxure Power, watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRMOQybH4V4&feature=youtu.be

For more information on EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert, please visit www.se.com/us.

