Schneider Electric Announces Partnership with PCAF as First Global Sustainability Consultancy to Join the Accredited Partnership Program

Guiding Financial Institutions in consistent, comparable, and high-quality disclosures of financed emissions

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its collaboration with the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), becoming their first global sustainability consultant partner, effective January 1, 2025. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in delivering innovative solutions to clients in the financial services sector.

As a leader in sustainability, Schneider Electric is committed to empowering financial institutions to accurately measure and report their financed emissions. The partnership with PCAF will further enhance capabilities in guiding financial clients through their sustainability journeys. Utilizing PCAF's GHG accounting methodologies, the collaboration aims to support financial institutions in addressing and meeting their climate challenges and goals while fostering a low-carbon transition.

"We are excited to be PCAF's inaugural global sustainability partner which underscores our dedication to equipping organizations with the tools and expertise needed to navigate financed emissions accounting effectively," said Erik Mohn, Vice President, Global Sustainability Consultancy & Reporting Services for Schneider Electric. "Together, we aim to improve the measurement and disclosure of investment-related emissions and support our clients in their portfolio decarbonization efforts."

The PCAF-accredited partner program for consultancies involves a robust accreditation process that consists of completing PCAF's comprehensive training platform, the PCAF Academy. Once complete, Schneider Electric will leverage its extensive experience in sustainability consulting to help financial institutions improve their GHG disclosures, integrate decarbonization strategies and implementation roadmaps into their investment profiles, unlocking new opportunities while promoting social good on a global scale.

"We look forward to working closely with Schneider Electric to enhance the capabilities of financial institutions in measuring and reporting their carbon emissions. Our accredited partnership program is a crucial part of our efforts to support financial institutions in their efforts towards decarbonization and is key to accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable and equitable global economy." Bart Van Lunteren, Head of Partnerships for PCAF.

About PCAF

The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) was launched globally in September 2019. Over 530 banks and investors are part of the PCAF initiative, working together to develop the Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry. PCAF participants are taking significant steps to assess climate-related risks and set targets aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

