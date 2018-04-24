Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the availability of Smart-UPS™ with APC SmartConnect in the UK & Ireland.

The solution is the first and only cloud-enabled uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for distributed IT environments and enables businesses, particularly small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) that have limited IT staff and resources, to proactively and effectively manage the health of their UPS systems.

UPS failures are undesirable, but on the most business-critical technology it could mean catastrophic business delays and profit loss. To compound the criticality, today's IoT-enabled world means these devices are likely supporting onsite and remote edge computing environments that must provide the same level of availability and security as the largest and most mission critical data centres.

Available as a standard feature with select models in APC's industry-leading Smart-UPS portfolio of uninterruptible power supplies, SmartConnect delivers the power reliability, security and certainty that SMBs need to stay connected to the technology and information that powers their business.

SmartConnect leverages the Schneider Electric cloud-enabled EcoStruxure IT architecture to:

Gather and send data about the health and status of a customer's UPS devices including battery replacement, warranty renewal and UPS performance notifications.

Provide a secure, cloud-based web portal where customers can view the status of their UPS, accessible from any internet-connected device.

Send customisable automatic notifications, firmware notification updates and advanced troubleshooting support through an easy-to-use remote monitoring interface.

Deploy right out of the box - no configuration required - making it easy for even non-technical users to install.

Empowering MSPs to better serve their SMB customers

SmartConnect cloud-powered technology also enables managed service providers (MSPs) to expand their offerings to deliver remote UPS monitoring for SMB clients. This provides MSPs with a greater opportunity to better serve their customers through value-added power infrastructure services while generating new revenue streams - all with minimal effort and no additional cost.

MSPs can easily integrate SmartConnect with leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions such as ConnectWise Automate and Kaseya, or via a mobile ready web portal, so they can manage customer portfolios from a single platform. No coding, Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) traps, or software agents are required, meaning MSPs can quickly deploy their services and begin generating revenue.

EcoStruxure ready solutions

Connected APC Smart-UPS with SmartConnect is one of the latest products available as part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT Data Center Management as a Service architecture. The foundation of EcoStruxure IT is built on intelligent, connected solutions that leverage data-driven insights to simplify the maintenance and operation of IT physical infrastructure by improving performance operation, enabling remote visibility and monitoring, and providing expert services capabilities.

Providing Certainty in a Connected World

APC by Schneider Electric is the leading brand worldwide for integrated physical infrastructure and software. With a wide array of products that provide reliable power and availability solutions for IT and communications technologies, APC delivers Certainty in a Connected World. With the largest community of partners tailoring solutions for home and distributed IT, APC enables individuals and businesses to anticipate the unexpected, protecting critical information and data.

For more information visit https://smartconnect.apc.com/welcome or contact your local APC representative.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

http://www.schneider-electric.com

https://www.schneider-electric.com/en/work/campaign/innovation/overview.jsp#xtor=CS4-307-[Mixed]



Related resources:

Hashtags: #EcoStruxure #UPS #backup #cloud #SMB #MSP

Follow us on:

https://twitter.com/SchneiderElec

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectric

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://plus.google.com/+schneiderelectric

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/

https://blog.schneider-electric.com/

SOURCE Schneider Electric