Schneider Electric Appoints Ruben Llanes Chief Executive Officer of Digital Grid

BOSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Ruben Llanes as Chief Executive Officer of Digital Grid. Under Schneider Electric's Innovation at the Edge line of business, Digital Grid aims to accelerate grid modernization, from grid to prosumer, under the pillars of innovation, adoption and partnerships.

Ruben Llanes, CEO, Digital Grid, Schneider Electric

With an emphasis on enabling a resilient, efficient digital grid and delivering best-in-class grid management software and solutions, the business continues to grow, evolve and best position itself to serve utilities, energy users, customers and partners.

Previously CEO of AutoGrid, Llanes delivered growth, introduced improved processes and methods, and launched new solutions, including turnkey VPPs. His tenure culminated with the sale of AutoGrid to Uplight in the first quarter of 2024. Llanes' collective experience merges a common mission to digitize and modernize the grid, strengthening the value that Schneider and its ecosystem of portfolio companies, investments and partners bring to the industry. This evolution enables Schneider to scale more quickly and broadly, driving disruption and transformation in support of the energy transition.

"Ruben brings the right combination of leadership and expertise to deliver a more comprehensive solution to utilities and end-customers on both sides of the meter, with greater velocity and integration, for a more balanced and resilient grid," said Luis D'Acosta, CEO of Uplight and former Executive Vice President of Schneider Electric's Digital Energy global business.

"Ruben Llanes is an exceptional choice as the new CEO of Digital Grid, particularly during this pivotal moment in the energy industry's evolution," said Nadège Petit, Chief Innovation Officer of Schneider Electric. "As the world shifts from the traditional grid to a modern grid, embracing new technologies becomes imperative. Digital Grid's commitment to prioritizing customer needs aligns with Llanes' vision to support utilities in enhancing operational efficiency, delivering superior service, and tackling challenges such as power disruptions. Together, we aim to optimize resources, minimize ecological footprints, and maximize grid capacity and adaptability, ensuring a seamless transition towards a modernized grid system."

With a unique portfolio that enables grids of the future, Schneider Electric offers comprehensive solutions for grid operation, ADMS, DERMS, and asset, network and performance management, addressing industry challenges in a holistic approach and shaping a more democratized energy ecosystem.

"I'm looking forward to continuing this important work with this immensely talented team while we evolve our business, grow our ecosystem, and deliver innovative solutions that serve the entire energy value chain," stated Llanes.

Llanes has held previous roles at Schneider Electric, including Vice President, National Sales Force, and Vice President, Channel Business Development & Strategy. In both roles, he successfully enabled strategic transformation and business growth.

