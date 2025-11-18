Schneider Electric Becomes First Company to Earn UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Energy and Industrial Automation Equipment

Company leads way in validating environmental performance of power products under UL's new sustainability standard, beginning with circuit breakers

Sets new benchmark for sustainable product design, advancing transparency and sustainability across Schneider Electric's technology portfolio.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced that it is the first company to receive certification to UL Solution's new ECOLOGO certification program for energy and industrial automation equipment for its portfolio of PowePacT™ Molded Case Circuit Breakers. The announcement was unveiled at Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate practical solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future.

Developed by UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, the new ECOLOGO certification for sustainability in industrial equipment is set in rigorous, science-based criteria. The certification is designed to help manufacturers demonstrate their commitment to sustainability through third-party evaluation, in accordance with UL 2711, the Standard for Sustainability of Energy and Industrial Automation Equipment.

"The industrial sector faces increasing pressure to reduce environmental impact without compromising performance or reliability," said Bin Lu, Executive Vice President, Power Products at Schneider Electric. "As an energy technology leader and the first company to apply ECOLOGO certification, we're setting a new standard for transparency and accountability in manufacturing, helping our customers confidently deploy lower-carbon energy technology and power distribution solutions at scale while advancing the entire industry toward a greener future."

ECOLOGO Certification Criteria

The ECOLOGO certification program is a voluntary, multi-attribute, life cycle-based ecolabel that evaluates environmental and human health impacts across the entire product lifecycle. Criteria include:

Materials : Use of recycled, bio-based and sustainably sourced content.

Use of recycled, bio-based and sustainably sourced content. Manufacturing and Operations : Renewable energy use, energy efficiency, and waste minimization.

Renewable energy use, energy efficiency, and waste minimization. Health and Safety : Reduced toxicity and human health hazard mitigation.

Reduced toxicity and human health hazard mitigation. Product life Cycle : Performance, durability and recyclability.

Performance, durability and recyclability. Corporate Governance: Reporting on sustainable corporate practices.

Reporting on sustainable corporate practices. Transparency: Publicly available 3rd Party Certified carbon footprint disclosure.

The certification marks the first time that energy and industrial automation equipment can be assessed under the widely respected ECOLOGO program, which has long been used in sectors such as cleaning products, electronics, and personal care.

By certifying its molded case circuit breakers first, Schneider Electric is setting a new benchmark for energy technology and industrial design, supporting customers, partners, and governments who increasingly demand validated, environmentally responsible solutions.

Recognized globally by procurement programs, retailers, and regulatory bodies, ECOLOGO certifications are part of the Global Ecolabelling Network's (GEN) GENICES system and qualify as an ISO Type 1 ecolabel, offering assurance of the highest credibility and transparency.

"Today's industrial product manufacturers face an unprecedented imperative to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. This requires a science-based approach to substantiate sustainability claims and to meet evolving regulatory and market expectations," said Jeff Smidt, senior vice president of Testing, Inspection and Certification, Industrial, at UL Solutions. "By attaining ECOLOGO® certification for industrial products, Schneider Electric is advancing the sustainability of its equipment while responding to stakeholder demands. We are honored that Schneider Electric has placed its confidence in UL Solutions to support this important endeavor."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

