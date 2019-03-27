Schneider Electric Combines Physical Infrastructure with Cisco's HyperFlex™ Edge for New Micro Data Centre Options

LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced today new solutions for micro data centres that couple APC by Schneider Electric physical infrastructure with Cisco's HyperFlex Edge, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for quick and efficient deployment in edge environments.

Together, Schneider Electric and Cisco can now offer IT global channel partners and system integrators access to several new reference designs for HyperFlex deployments that can be used as-is or be customized to meet specific micro data centre needs. These solutions have been pre-engineered to seamlessly join APC and Cisco equipment for solutions that are pre-integrated, remotely monitorable, and physically secure.

"For IT channel partners and system integrators, a fully integrated micro data centre solution from Schneider Electric and Cisco saves valuable rack-and-stack floor space and time, and these reference designs provide peace of mind that they will be getting a fully optimized solution," said John Knorr, VP, Global IT Channel Alliances, Schneider Electric. "We're fully dedicated to the relationship with Cisco and offering the latest innovative solutions to our customers."

This new offer is part of Schneider Electric and Cisco's commitment to delivering world-class edge and IOT solutions that offer the highest level of flexibility, resiliency, and speedy deployment.

"Cisco looks forward to more collaboration with Schneider Electric," said Vijay Venugopal, Sr. Director, HyperFlex Product Management, Cisco. "As the needs for edge compute continue to evolve and the marketplace demands plug-and-play solutions that put the specific needs of the customer front and centre, new solutions like this micro data centre solution with Cisco HyperFlex Edge will be key for success."

Multiple Benefits for IT Channel Partners and System Integrators

"We are delighted to collaborate with Schneider Electric and Cisco to extend this innovative edge computing offering to our channel partner community," said Stephen Nolan, SVP, Endpoint Solutions, Europe, at Tech Data. "We are focused on strengthening our portfolio with a compelling range of hyperconverged pre-integrated solutions to enable our partners to accelerate their businesses in this ecosystem."

Partners of Schneider Electric and Cisco are encouraged to speak to their account representatives about these solutions and other options to fit their application needs. To learn more about this offer and our collaboration with Cisco, visit our web site.

Additional New Solutions from Schneider Electric and Cisco

This offering comes on the heels of APC NetShelter® SX with Shock Packaging achieving Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Pre-rack and Ship Certification, expanding certification from one standard size to covering the entire product line including 13 preconfigured SKUs and Micro Data Center Xpress SX 24U and 42U. With this certification, APC, the leading brand of physical infrastructure for edge data centres and integrated IT solutions, is offering channel partners and customers the assurance of pre-tested, proven system compatibility, providing more options for greater flexibility and faster deployment, saving time and money.

For the ability to manage these many environments, Schneider Electric provides the EcoStruxure™ IT platform with Cisco UCS manager integration, which can simplify data management and provide visibility of the power infrastructure across the two platforms through a single pane of glass.

Check out the APC alliances page to learn more about how Schneider Electric and Cisco are working together to create solutions that power advanced data centre technologies.

About EcoStruxure™

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

About Cisco HyperFlex with Cisco Intersight™

Cisco HyperFlex is a fully engineered HCI solution built on the Cisco UCS platform that enables customers to extend the power and simplicity of HCI Anywhere - from core data centres to the edges of their operations with consistent policy enforcement and software as a service (SaaS) systems management through Cisco Intersight. HyperFlex Edge solutions are specifically designed as an enterprise-class edge platform to meet the unique requirements of multi-site, distributed computing at global scale in branch offices and remote sites and enable new IoT and intelligent services at the edge.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. schneider-electric.com

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

