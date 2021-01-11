Schneider Electric Creates Connected, Protected & Sustainable Homes in Partnership with Builders Across the Country

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today showcased its Wiser range of smart home products marking a significant step forward for the building industry to offer connected, protected and sustainable homes at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Schneider Electric is partnering with builders across the country to meet the demands of new sustainability regulations, safety issues and increased home energy usage.

It's more critical than ever to cut down on emissions as homes are expected to become the single largest consumer of electricity, surpassing industry as the largest contributor of carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. This is exacerbated by the fact that home energy usage is up an average of 20% since the pandemic began. With this is mind, Schneider Electric is empowering homeowners and builders to make homes not only be smart, but connected and sustainable as well, all through the Wiser Energy system.

As a national leader in connected and smart home technology, Schneider Electric is already in four out of 10 homes in the U.S., keeping them safe from potential electrical hazards. Now, Schneider Electric is also giving homeowners a new, deeper level of insight that allows them to take control of their homes, their carbon footprint and their energy bills.

Schneider Electric Empowers Home Builders Across the U.S.

Across the United States, Schneider Electric is working with home builders, offering them solutions that focus on the four key areas that enable them to build top-of-the-line homes: providing best in class safety and protection, creating an enhanced lifestyle with connectivity, incorporating AI and machine learning, and embracing modern aesthetics and modular designs.

"We recognize the impact residential energy use is having on the environment and the need for new technology to help consumers increase their energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs," said Richard Korthauer, Vice President, Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric. "We are working with industry-leading builders to incorporate new solutions into their designs to create sustainable homes of the future that allow residents to view, manage and track their home's power using a single device. By seamlessly integrating this technology into their home, homeowners have greater peace of mind and energy savings, without sacrificing comfort."

These solutions include:

Square D Energy Center – A more resilient, efficient, and aesthetic all-in-one home energy system solution designed for smart homes offering homeowners personalized digital control over their residential energy.

– A more resilient, efficient, and aesthetic all-in-one home energy system solution designed for smart homes offering homeowners personalized digital control over their residential energy. Wiser Home Energy Monitor – A connected solution integrated into the home's electrical panel providing real-time information to optimize home energy usage and track savings.

– A connected solution integrated into the home's electrical panel providing real-time information to optimize home energy usage and track savings. Square D Wiring Devices – High-performing, multi-tasking, connected light switches, dimmers, outlets and combination devices that can control room lighting, provide energy monitoring, and send alerts by phone or voice activation via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Providence Homes & Schneider Electric Create Resilient, Sustainable Homes

Sustainable, durable and healthy homes begin with construction. Schneider Electric and Providence Homes, the leading builder of energy efficient homes in Northeast Florida, are working together to create energy efficient residential ecosystems and empower home buyers to better control their energy costs.

Providence Homes is dedicated to going beyond energy efficiency and building long-lasting, sustainable homes. In working with Schneider Electric, the builder has been able to create homes that are not only sustainable, resilient, hyper-efficient and people-centric, but most of all transparent and optimized for long-term energy efficiency.

"We take great pride in building 100% ENERGY STAR® Certified homes that can keep up with the energetic families that live inside them, while offering a cleaner, healthier environment for all. When showing our homes, we are excited to share how our homes outperform traditional code-built homes in all aspects of design and performance," said Charles Roberts, Vice President of Operations. "By incorporating the Wiser Home Energy Monitor, our homebuyers can easily see the cost-savings in action and the value speaks for itself."

Providence Homes is integrating Schneider Electric's Wiser Energy Monitor into more than 250 homes, giving those homeowners 24/7 real-time access to energy usage, track savings and set energy goals to optimize their home energy.

"Providence Homes has embraced our smart home solutions to differentiate themselves from a technological and insight standpoint, while reinforcing their commitment to home energy efficiency," said Bradford Wills, Director: Strategic Customers & Programs, Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric. "We see our relationship with Providence Homes as a blueprint for builders across the country in how to embrace digital transformation and create homes that meet the demands of consumers today and in the future."

Schneider Electric's Home & Distribution team will be speaking at the 2021 CES Conference, discussing the evolution of the sustainable home, how builders are tackling the biggest challenges facing homeowners, and how the homes of the future are being built today.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

Hashtags: #CES2021 #LifeisOn

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

SOURCE Schneider Electric