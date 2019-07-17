Schneider Electric DMS NS (SEDMS NS) signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Faculty of Technical Sciences in Novi Sad and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in Belgrade, to support talented students

BOSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Faculty of Technical Sciences in Novi Sad and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in Belgrade, to provide support during studies for the most talented students. This agreement was signed during an official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Serbia.

Schneider Electric's scholarships will provide a significant contribution to gaining practical knowledge, as well as financial assistance during studies. Work on various projects and potential recruitment by SEDMS NS after graduation are additional advantages of the scholarship program. At all educational levels, students have the support of experts, and an opportunity to participate in workshops and internal company training. They will be able to improve their knowledge and skills to build their future career. Schneider Electric will also enable all scholarship beneficiaries to work on the best equipment and development of the most leading-edge software, with a constant mentorship program.

"The most important investment is in the education of future generations. We must always bear in mind that only people with high-quality education will lead the world. Schneider Electric is recognized worldwide for its commitments and programs for education and training, as well as for improving great places to work. This is the foundation of the initiative for scholarships for the best students of technical sciences in Serbia," noted Frederic Abbal, member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric after signing the Agreement.

SEDMS NS is a center of excellence that develops ADMS thanks to more than 800 engineers, recruited mainly from the Faculty of Technical Sciences in Novi Sad. The Faculty Dean, Rade Doroslovački, said that successful cooperation between the Faculty and Schneider Electric lasted for years already, resulting in Novi Sad international recognition in the IT sector. Doroslovački reminded that FTS is the largest educational institution of its kind in the region with 13 different departments, whose students are currently working on almost 100 international projects.

After signing the Agreement on Cooperation, the Dean of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in Belgrade, Milo Tomašević, expressed gratitude towards Schneider Electric, a company that recognizes the quality of education provided by his Faculty and pointed out that this is a good example how two leading institutions can cooperate in their fields of expertise. "We all should be proud of our young experts; whose work influenced the global development of the IT sector. These scholarships will provide support during studies for our talented students, whom we proudly follow after graduation as well," added Tomašević.

For years, Schneider Electric employees have held training courses for SEDMS NS and provided support for the best students of technical faculties in the previous years. To additionally improve education, Schneider Electric took a step further and for years the company employees have held training courses for primary and secondary school pupils in Serbia.

By investing in education, Schneider Electric aims to contribute to the development of the IT profession in Serbia and the transformation of Serbia's industry in the digital era. Owing to the scholarship programs, Schneider Electric is the largest provider of university scholarships in the country and is thus an active participant in establishing an innovative and modern Serbia.

