Schneider Electric Donates $250,000 to Support Footprint Project in Aiding Climate Disaster Relief

-based Footprint Project deploys renewable energy equipment to communities affected by climate disasters and humanitarian crises The nonprofit is getting ready to support the Gulf Coast of the U.S., which forecasters predict could have an active hurricane season

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the global leader in digital transformation of energy management, today announced a donation of $250,000 to the Footprint Project , a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sustainable energy solutions for disaster relief efforts. The funds will support the deployment of solar-powered microgrids in areas of the United States affected by climate emergencies, providing reliable clean energy to first responders and affected residents.

Footprint Project’s mobile, solar-powered microgrids are available at no cost to community resilience partners across the Gulf Coast and Appalachia, providing free, sustainable electricity for those working on the frontlines in severe-weather emergencies. The nonprofit also is deploying water generators that produce water from the atmosphere (pictured here). To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.footprintproject.org.

Footprint Project's mission is to help build back greener after climate disasters by mobilizing cleaner energy infrastructure to communities in crisis. They enhance disaster response capabilities by leveraging sustainable technologies, and microgrids play a crucial role in achieving this goal. The nonprofit's mobile units combine solar panels with battery storage, allowing them to generate and store electricity independently. When deployed, they provide essential power for charging devices, refrigeration, Wi-Fi, power tools, water production, and other critical needs.

"Whether it's charging your phone, powering laptops to complete critical paperwork, generating power to make purified water, or keeping the lights on in an emergency command center, the Footprint Project's mobile microgrids help to solve energy needs during climate emergencies," said Jana Gerber, President of North America Microgrids for Schneider Electric. "It's an honor to work with Footprint Project's dedicated team of professionals. Their vision for energy resiliency aligns perfectly with our mission of sustainability."

Since its inception in 2018, the Footprint Project has undertaken 25 disaster and recovery missions, including responding to the Mississippi tornadoes in spring 2023 and the wildfires in Maui last August. The nonprofit partners with volunteer organizations, government agencies, community leaders, emergency responders, utility companies, local households of faith, and others crucial to disaster recovery efforts.

"We greatly appreciate the support of Schneider Electric as we work to be there for those affected by climate disasters and humanitarian crises," said Jamie Swezey, Program Director for the Footprint Project. "We have already seen tremendous damage from tornados this year and are expecting an active hurricane season along the Gulf Coast, so donations like this help us put energy resources where they are needed most during these emergencies. Further, by providing sustainable energy alternatives, we're working to ensure that communities affected by such disasters have access to reliable power without relying on fossil fuels."

Over the past four years, Schneider Electric has donated $1.7 million in funding and electrical products to the Footprint Project. Schneider's donations have enabled the Footprint Project to expand its reach and enhance disaster resilience. The company provides design and engineering support to the nonprofit and supplies electrical components for their mobile microgrids.

Recently 30 Schneider Electric volunteers from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico also participated in the construction of solar-powered mobile microgrids during a "Build Power" event at the company's Nashville Hub. These new mobile, solar-powered microgrids will be made available at no cost to community resilience partners across the Gulf Coast and Appalachia, providing free, sustainable electricity for those working on the frontlines of the global climate emergency.

The Footprint Project is currently focused on providing response and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by this year's storm season like Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky, as well as preparing to deploy assistance to states during hurricane season.

The partnership with the Footprint Project exemplifies how Schneider Electric is striving for corporate responsibility and environmental stewardship. To donate, please visit https://www.footprintproject.org.

Earlier this week, Schneider Electric was named the world's most sustainable company by Time Magazine and Statista. To learn about microgrids, visit here.

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

