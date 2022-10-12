Schneider Electric Empowers Building Owners and Operators to Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goals with EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub

EcoStruxure ™ Energy Hub features simple-to-use, cloud-based software to address challenges faced by commercial and industrial building professionals

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced enhancements to EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub, a secure, easy-to-use IoT software-as-a-service solution that simplifies energy management and analysis for intelligent buildings and facilities.

With buildings responsible for 40% of global CO 2 emissions, it's vital that facility managers are empowered to monitor energy usage and emissions in real-time. Yet, the vast majority of electrical assets are not digitally connected in buildings, limiting visibility of energy usage and compliance. This, plus a lack of skilled personnel, means that organizations are struggling to create a plan and take appropriate actions to achieve net zero goals. zero goals.

EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub solves this issue by providing visibility into energy usage, costs and performance, and energy-saving recommendations - all in an intuitively-designed package that is simple to install, configure and use. It makes managing energy as easy and secure as managing personal finances via a smartphone app.

"EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub simplifies energy management by letting facility managers automatically collect, store, visualize and report on energy data -- whether they manage a single building, a campus, or a portfolio of buildings," said Sophie Borgne, Senior Vice President of Digital Power Line of Business at Schneider Electric. "It empowers customers to change the way they manage their energy - which is more crucial than ever given the current energy crisis and accelerating climate change."

The Burwell Student Center at the University of Denver currently uses the EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub to provide simple energy management tools and sustainability standards. Aligned with LEED Platinum requirements, the solution provides the university with an easily accessible view into the energy and occupancy needs of the student center, and strengthens the university's ability to capture, react to, and resolve immediate issues or make any necessary changes in the system's overall energy usage.

"We were able to combine simplicity and productivity with effective net zero strategy execution and fair price expectations, which made the solution perfect for our energy needs here at the university. In fact, we are considering expanding the Energy Hub system to other buildings on our campus," said Lynn Bailey, P.E., Director Energy & Sustainability at the University of Denver.

EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub — Future vision for sustainability

EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub was designed with Schneider Electric's vision for sustainability and Buildings of the Future in mind, featuring three phases of building energy management maturity:

Energy Compliance and Basic Awareness, helps building owners comply with building energy codes and create transparency to help drive energy-efficient and sustainable behavior. In addition to energy compliance data and electrical distribution monitoring and alarming, new enhancements allow users to allocate energy usage and costs to building tenants, driving energy usage accountability and savings.

helps building owners comply with building energy codes and create transparency to help drive energy-efficient and sustainable behavior. In addition to energy compliance data and electrical distribution monitoring and alarming, new enhancements allow users to allocate energy usage and costs to building tenants, driving energy usage accountability and savings. Energy Performance, leverage analytics to develop deep insights into waste reduction, operational improvements and performance tracking, including energy savings tips, a new feature.

leverage analytics to develop deep insights into waste reduction, operational improvements and performance tracking, including energy savings tips, a new feature. Energy Optimization, helps organizations drive continuous energy improvement in building operations without needing to invest in expensive and sophisticated on-premise automation systems.

For more information on Schneider Electric and its EcoStruxure™ products, click here. Following the initial launch in the United States, EcoStruxure Energy Hub will be available in select countries in 2022 and globally in 2023. To learn more about EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub, click here.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

SOURCE Schneider Electric