Schneider Electric Enhances X Series Connected Wiring Device Line with Matter Communications

Schneider X Series light switches, dimmers, and outlets now feature Matter communications protocols to increase compatibility across major smart home ecosystems

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the addition of Matter protocols to its Schneider X Series connected wiring devices line. This enhanced communications functionality will increase compatibility across major smart home ecosystems providing greater integration to simplify home energy management. Recently recognized as the world's most sustainable company, Schneider Electric continues to lead in smart home energy management with cutting-edge solutions to support homeowners, homebuilders, and electrical installers.

The Schneider X Series connected outlets, light switches, and dimmers feature modern aesthetics while also monitoring energy consumption in real-time, these wiring devices offer homeowners unprecedented visibility and control over their energy usage down to the device level. The integration of Matter capabilities across the offer expands their connectivity within a smart home environment, further enhances their interoperability and usability within smart home ecosystems.

"The vision of a truly smart home is to provide homeowners with the insight to understand how energy is being used throughout their home and the tools to optimize that usage to reduce their utility bills," Michael Lotfy Gierges, Executive Vice President, Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric. "By adding Matter capabilities to our Schneider X Series line of connected devices, we are enhancing their value to homeowners, going beyond the energy monitoring and control at the device, to begin building that seamless smart home ecosystem."

Introduced as a universal language for smart home devices in 2022 with several members of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), including Schneider Electric, Matter protocol leverages a standardized IP-based communication protocol to enable seamless collaboration among devices from diverse manufacturers. This innovation supports more than 41 product categories, spanning from smart displays to EV charging stations, to streamline connectivity and integrate certified devices that best fit consumers' needs, regardless of chosen brand. Schneider Electric solutions were among the first group of products in the world to achieve Matter certification with a growing number of offers within the smart home portfolio offering this new level of connectivity.

Schneider Home innovations, including the Schneider X Series connected wiring devices, are readily available at major home improvement retailers and electrical distribution outlets nationwide, providing easy access to these cutting-edge smart home solutions.

To learn more, please visit www.SchneiderHome.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #SchneiderHome #SmartHome #Matter

SOURCE Schneider Electric