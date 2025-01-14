WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Schneider Electric — the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation — and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), announced the election of Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations for Schneider Electric, to NAM's Board of Directors.

Schneider Electric Executive Aamir Paul Named to National Association of Manufacturers Board of Directors.

Executives on the NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector, are the driving force behind the organization's efforts. In his capacity, Aamir will join leaders from businesses like General Motors, Dow Inc., Northrup Grumman, Johnson & Johnson, Intel, and Fluor, to bolster the association's energy, sustainability, and industrial expertise, helping to shape policy advocacy, legal action, workforce solutions, and operational excellence.

"To keep up with surging energy demand and to develop a more resilient and sustainable supply chain, Schneider Electric has announced more than $440 million in investments in American manufacturing over the past four years. Given our industrial expertise and commitment to modern manufacturing capabilities, our involvement with NAM positions us well to lead in shaping a more energy-efficient America," said Aamir. "It's a great honor to join the NAM Board, and I'm excited to work alongside other leaders to advocate for policies that will further enhance America's manufacturing resurgence, power our economy, and enable a new era of efficiency in this country."

Aamir leads North America Operations and is a member of the Global Executive Committee for Schneider Electric. In this role, he leads all operations from strategy to execution for Canada, Central America, Mexico, and the United States — delivering best-in-class solutions for partners and end-users across the Energy Management and Industrial Automation businesses.

"Aamir is committed to the success of our industry, and the NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our Board of Directors," said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. "Aamir will be a partner in the NAM's efforts to advance a competitiveness agenda that amplifies manufacturers' efforts to create well-paying jobs, grow our economy, and improve the quality of life for all."

Founded in 1895, the NAM, guided by its Board of Directors, is the largest industrial trade association in the United States and the nation's most influential manufacturing advocate. Its membership includes some of the world's most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. Prior to electing Aamir to NAM's Board, former Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Schneider Electric North America Annette Clayton served on NAM's Executive Committee starting in 2021.

Schneider Electric's technological solutions are critical to electrification, industrial optimization, and digitization across all sectors of the economy. The company has been investing substantially in a robust domestic supply chain to meet surging customer demand. Since 2020, Schneider Electric has invested more than $440 million across its American manufacturing network, which includes more than 22 facilities across 14 states. In March 2024, Schneider Electric announced plans to invest $140 million into its U.S. manufacturing operations and create about 750 new manufacturing jobs in Tennessee. The company also recently made manufacturing expansion announcements in South Carolina, Texas, and others to manufacture electrical switchgear and medium voltage power distribution products to bolster support for critical infrastructure, industries, and the escalating demand for data center solutions across the U.S.

Schneider Electric has had a presence in the U.S. for 135 years. The company employs more than 21,000 workers in the country, operates over 100 smart factories and distribution centers, and partners with approximately 40% of Fortune 500 companies. Its products and solutions can be found in four of 10 U.S. homes; 40% of the world's hospitals; and 40,000 water and wastewater installations in 150 countries.

In 2023, TIME magazine named Schneider Electric to its 100 Most Influential Companies list recognizing it for work done to help clients reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The company is also ranked among the Top 10 of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by the Great Place to Work U.S. organization and Fortune magazine.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

About National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs nearly 13 million men and women, contributes $2.87 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and accounts for 53% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.nam.org.

SOURCE Schneider Electric