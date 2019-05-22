Schneider Electric Improves Flexibility & Energy Savings with Extended Line of PowerLogic EM4200 Series Enercept Energy and Power Meters

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it is extending its line of PowerLogic EM4200 series Enercept energy and power meters to include five new meters, which join the previously announced line of Enercept Flex meters, to provide installers with enhanced application flexibility and options for retrofit applications.

The EM4200 series Enercept meters are ideal for energy management, tenant sub-billing and demand response applications in existing retail stores and shopping centers, commercial offices, hotels and other types of buildings, and provide a total, unique retrofit solution for measuring energy via a single device. The small form factor enables retrofit installation into existing panels to save wall space, installation time and material cost.

"The Enercept series meters solve the challenges that organizations are currently facing in creating more efficient buildings in retrofit environments," said Mark Nolan, director, offer management and marketing, Schneider Electric. "With the extended line of Enercept series meters, contractors can significantly cut down on installation time, and building managers can quickly commission and utilize data from the meters to improve energy use and costs over a building's lifecycle."

The EM4200 series Enercept meters were designed with the end user in mind, offering maximum flexibility through two major options:

System-calibrated Enercept series meters simplify ordering and come with pre-wired low voltage (LVCT) or Rogowski coil current transducers, as well as pre-wired fuse packs. Ordering a single part number provides a system calibrated 1 percent overall accuracy metering system for 100A-, 200A-, 400A- or 5,000A-range applications.

simplify ordering and come with pre-wired low voltage (LVCT) or Rogowski coil current transducers, as well as pre-wired fuse packs. Ordering a single part number provides a system calibrated 1 percent overall accuracy metering system for 100A-, 200A-, 400A- or 5,000A-range applications. Enercept Flex meters offer the flexibility required for many sites where selecting the type and size of current transducer is desired. The Enercept Flex is compatible with standard 0.333 volt split and solid core low voltage current transducers, or rope-style Rogowski coil current transducers.

When installed, the Enercept series meters automatically integrate with Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Power and Energy Management solutions via auto-detect software to provide building managers with data that can improve energy efficiency by up to 20 percent. The meters are compatible with other building management system (BMS) software and are equipped with BACnet® and Modbus® protocols. With a unique swizzle feature, the EM4200 series Enercept meters can quickly correct installation errors directly from BMS software, improving maintenance, installation and downtime costs.

Additional features of the EM4200 Enercept series meters include:

Uni-directional and bi-directional metering. The bi-directional feature is an essential solution for solar and other renewable applications, and measures import, export and net energy transfer.

The bi-directional feature is an essential solution for solar and other renewable applications, and measures import, export and net energy transfer. Best-in-class reliability with ANSI C12.20 0.2 percent accuracy and IEC 62053-22 Class 0.2S

with ANSI C12.20 0.2 percent accuracy and IEC 62053-22 Class 0.2S Improved application versatility with 90 to 480-volt AC, which eliminates the need for contractors to keep additional models in stock.

The EM4200 series Enercept power and energy meters are currently available through channel partners and directly through Schneider Electric's iPortal. To learn more about Schneider Electric's complete portfolio of metering solutions, visit the power and energy monitoring system product page.

About EcoStruxure™

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at every level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through more than 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

schneider-electric.com

Discover Life is On Discover EcoStruxure

Related resources:

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google+

YouTube

Instagram

Blog



Hashtags: #EcoStruxure #Power #PowerLogic #IoT

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

www.schneider-electric.com

