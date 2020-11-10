Schneider Electric Introduces New Dispatch Services to Simplify Management of Distributed IT

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of Dispatch Services, a new solution that addresses the issues with managing distributed IT across sites. Designed for single-phase systems for edge environments, Dispatch Services provides advanced remote troubleshooting and on-site support for customers and partners monitoring with EcoStruxure IT Expert. By simplifying the management of edge computing sites, end users can reduce OpEx, improve cost predictability and avoid costly business interruptions, while partners can enrich their managed service portfolio to deliver additional value to customers.

Integrated into the EcoStruxure IT data center infrastructure management platform, Dispatch Services strengthens a portfolio of software and services designed to help IT and data center professionals manage their critical IT infrastructure on-premise, in the cloud and at the edge. With this solution, customers and partners can monitor their environments using EcoStruxure IT Expert, a key component of the EcoStruxure IT platform that provides secure monitoring and visibility to simplify IT infrastructure management, and outsource to Schneider Electric the advanced remote troubleshooting and on-site services, with parts and labor included, for greater flexibility to fit their needs. Predictive analytics purpose-built for edge and data center environments allows users to pinpoint when and how service is required to expedite and enhance the maintenance process.

Evolution of Hybrid IT requires greater flexibility and efficiency

As enterprises today continue to produce more data that needs to be processed, analyzed and stored, we're seeing a shift away from centralized compute and storage towards the local edge to improve performance and decrease latency. Currently, about 10% of enterprise-generated data is created and processed outside a centralized data center or cloud, but Gartner predicts this figure will reach 75% by 2025. As a result, enterprises today are demanding always-on availability, predictive maintenance capabilities, data security and enhanced standardization to reduce maintenance cost and complexity.

"To keep up with rising demands from customers, businesses today must be able to manage their distributed IT infrastructure with greater flexibility and efficiency based on their specific needs," said Kevin Brown, Senior Vice President, EcoStruxure Solutions, Schneider Electric. "With our expanded portfolio of edge services and deep expertise in IT infrastructure management, we're helping customers revolutionize the way they manage their critical IT environments so they can spend more time focusing on or growing their core business."

Dispatch Services strengthens the distributed IT monitoring and services offerings within the EcoStruxure IT portfolio by providing customers with the support they need to resolve issues faster and reduce maintenance costs. Additional benefits include:

Predictive monitoring & maintenance: Users can now troubleshoot critical alarms and remediate hardware issues before they impact operations.

Users can now troubleshoot critical alarms and remediate hardware issues before they impact operations. Simplified budget planning: With parts, labor and travel expenses included, maintenance budgeting becomes simplified by predicting and amortizing costs over time.

With parts, labor and travel expenses included, maintenance budgeting becomes simplified by predicting and amortizing costs over time. Freed customer resources : Allows employees to work on their core business, not on maintaining and optimizing IT infrastructure.

: Allows employees to work on their core business, not on maintaining and optimizing IT infrastructure. Advanced scheduling coordination: Enterprises can avoid delays through quick access to Schneider Electric's support team for advanced troubleshooting and service dispatch.

Enterprises can avoid delays through quick access to Schneider Electric's support team for advanced troubleshooting and service dispatch. Enhanced value for IT partners: While EcoStruxure IT Expert for Partners and the open API allows IT solution providers to have an active role in monitoring, Dispatch Services helps them bring more value to their customers by leveraging Schneider Electric to perform troubleshooting and field service activities.

Dispatch Services opens growth opportunities for customers and partners

Available to customers and partners that utilize EcoStruxure IT Expert, Dispatch Services provides them with the flexibility to monitor their own sites while relying on Schneider Electric to do the heavy lifting of remediation. Dispatch Services creates opportunities to enrich partners' managed service portfolios by helping them to deliver more value to their customers and open opportunities for recurring revenue and profitability. For end users across the retail, banking, industrial/manufacturing and education sectors, among others, Dispatch Services reduces OpEx, improves cost predictability and prevents costly business interruptions by providing them with advanced and on-site support.

"Actionable intelligence is critical for helping operators manage their IT portfolios to ensure business-continuity," said Wayne St. Jacques, Vice President of Managed and Executive Services for ePlus. "Through our partnership with Schneider Electric, we're providing end users and their partners with the insight they need to perform business-critical tasks. With Schneider Electric's proactive management and remediation capabilities, we are providing our joint customers with the enhanced visibility they need to meet their business goals."

Dispatch Services is currently available for Smart-UPS and accessories like extended run battery packs and rack PDUs for customers in North America. For more information, please visit: https://ecostruxureit.com/dispatch-services/

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

