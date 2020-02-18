Schneider Electric Launches AccuSine PCSn Active Harmonic Filter Built on Award Winning AccuSine+ Platform

AccuSine PCSn is a key power quality offer within the EcoStruxure Power platform, part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture, the open and interoperable system architecture for building, grid, industry, and data center customers. The PCSn is a scalable, flexible, and high performing active harmonic solution that brings reliability and efficiency to electrical systems with increased uptime, greater operational efficiency, prolonged equipment life, and improved energy efficiency.

"Harmonic currents are a significant issue in power networks, especially given the growth of non-linear loads. Harmonics can cause equipment malfunctions, downtime, and large increases in operating costs," says Nicolas Larue, global offer manager for Active Power Correction. "The AccuSine PCSn recucs THDi to less than 3%, which guarantees a harmonic-free system."

The industry's most advanced harmonic filter capabilities

Active harmonic mitigation: Best-in-class performance to reduce THDi to less than 3%. Built on award-winning AccuSine+ technology, this guarantees a harmonic-free system, improves system reliability, and increases operational efficiency and uptime.

Best-in-class performance to reduce THDi to less than 3%. Built on award-winning AccuSine+ technology, this guarantees a harmonic-free system, improves system reliability, and increases operational efficiency and uptime. Power factor correction and harmonic mitigation: power factor (cos φ), THDi, and THDv setpoint features provide system-level visibility and control, ensuring that you comply with utility code, and that your system is running at optimal efficiency.

power factor (cos φ), THDi, and THDv setpoint features provide system-level visibility and control, ensuring that you comply with utility code, and that your system is running at optimal efficiency. Mains load balancing: Harmonic mitigation eliminates harmonic current in the neutral, however, in a 3-phase system with single-phase loads, current still flows in the neutral. Applying the mains load balancing function reduces the neutral current to 0, resulting in a perfectly stable system.

Thanks to Schneider Electric's proprietary intelligent paralleling algorithm the entire system can be commissioned from any one unit, and new modules can easily be integrated and scaled up. With flexible mounting options including chassis, wall, and rack configurations, the AccuSine PCSn is designed to meet any installation requirement, adding reliability and efficiency to electrical systems.

To learn more about AccuSine PCSn and our power quality improvement portfolio, visit www.se.com/us.

An EcoStruxure™ Power connected offer

AccuSine PCSn is a key element in the EcoStruxure Power platform, part of Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture delivering enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for building, grid, industry, and data center customers. AccuSine PCSn is a is a significant addition to the company's industry leading connected products offers and is a valued new platform within a connected and integrated power distribution network.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

