Schneider Electric launches new innovations to increase water efficiency, profitability and new tools to support industry professionals

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation, today unveiled new IIoT-based innovations for the water industry at the WEFTEC Conference in Chicago. These digital innovations, including EcoStruxure Pumping Performance Advisor, EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor, EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS for Water and the PROficient Premier Access Portal, drive process optimization to increase efficiency and reduce operating costs to make operations in water and wastewater more profitable.

As a leader in Smart Water technology, Schneider Electric remains committed to the water/wastewater industry offering new solutions to enhance key processes and applications across the water cycle to drive efficiency while partnering with those who work in the industry to provide the latest training and tools to support their success. These new offerings deliver on the promise of IIoT providing greater operational insights and process data, then leverage that data to help operators better manage their operations.

"Connected, IIoT-based solutions offer new levels of efficiency, reliability and insight into all aspects of the water and wastewater industry," said Kakali Ray, Vice President of Sales, Schneider Electric. "These new technologies mark an exciting time when operators have both the process insights to understand their operations and make informed decisions, as well as the tools to implement real-time changes to optimize those operations."

Powerful new digital management solution on display at WEFTEC

EcoStruxure Pumping Performance Advisor: Continuous improvement for pumping stations

EcoStruxure Pumping Performance Advisor is a digital service designed to manage your pump station performance through insights, recommendations and direct access to our service team of engineers. This new group of digital services for the continuous improvement of pumping in water and wastewater, address challenges such as cost of water, while maximizing the return on your assets for 24/7 operations. Leveraging data-driven digital technologies, this solution can help you reduce energy cost and increase performance, reduce unplanned downtime and extend life of mechanical and electrical assets.

Join us for a discussion of this new platform as part of our presentation, "Digital Services Addressing Pumping Station in Water and Wastewater" on Monday, September 23 at 4:30pm in room S402a.

EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS for Water: Creating a digitized and energy-aware operation

EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS is an automation system which allows you to engineer, operate and maintain your entire plant in a single common database. The system enables you to achieve operational profitability from design engineering to meeting the demands of a modern-day water and wastewater facility.



EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS combines the management of fieldbuses, instrumentation, intelligent connected devices, operator stations, engineering stations and alarm management in a scalable, powerful automation platform. EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS is an essential component of EcoStruxure Plant, interconnecting and managing all components of the automation architecture so plants can maximize their operational profitability safely.

EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor: Streamlined maintenance through augmented reality

Dynamically combining contextual and local information on a mobile device, EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor puts real-time information at your fingertips, whenever and wherever it is needed. The custom application improves operational efficiency with augmented reality, enabling operators to superimpose the current data and virtual objects onto a cabinet, machine, or plant. EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor provides immediate, real-time access to relevant information in the field, such as machine history, user manuals, and electrical diagrams, to simplify operations, streamline maintenance and reduce downtime.

PROficient Premier Access Portal: Convenient access to business-critical information

Designed to make your job more efficient, this new online platform provides fast, easily-accessible information and expertise to members of our Consulting Engineer community anytime, anywhere. This single destination provides convenient access to Schneider Electric product information and support, technical documentation, and more.



Available at no charge to registered Consulting Engineers, this site can be accessed online at https://www.schneider-electric.us/e2e.

All Part of EcoStruxure: Innovation at Every Level

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

