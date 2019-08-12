Schneider Electric Launches New Modicon M262 IIoT-ready Controller For Logic and Motion Applications

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation, today announced a powerful new solution for the smart machine era.

The new Modicon M262 controller is IIoT-ready for logic and motion applications. It offers intuitive, scalable and reliable machine integration into Industry 4.0 environment, machine to device, machine to human, machine to machine, machine to plant or machine directly to cloud.

The Modicon M262 Controller embeds cybersecurity features and encryption protocols to provide direct cloud connectivity and digital services thanks to its two ready-to-work and independent embedded Ethernet ports.

Key benefits of the Modicon M262 include:

Connectivity: Up to five one-to-one independent Ethernet networks and cybersecured cloud connectivity for easy integration into the plant with open protocols, including OPC UA, PackML, SQL or integrate to the cloud with MQTT, JSON or HTTPs requests (API).

Efficiency: With four to 16 synchronized axes with scalable cycle time down to one millisecond and a three nanosecond to instant processing speed independent from communication tasks, Modicon M262 Controller answers performance demanding motion applications. Modicon M262 Controller helps simplify machine architecture and field bus wiring. And with Machine Assistant (webserver technology), no software is required for device discovery, commissioning and diagnostics.

Flexibility: Modicon M262 Controller answers to logic application needs, where it can be also an "All-in-One" motion controller, embedding all requested features as Motion bus, encoder and touch probes. Safety can be modular or embedded. With choice between Optimized and Performance I/O systems, Modicon M262 Controller provides versatile architectures around EtherNet/IP and/or Sercos – all under one software EcoStruxure Machine Expert.

Protection: With Embedded Safety solution, Modicon M262 Controller complies with the latest safety regulations up to SIL3. It offers embedded encrypted communication, network separation, Achilles certification and other cybersecurity features.

Connected for greater efficiency and profitability

Modicon M262 Controller is IIoT-ready, designed and delivered with intuitive direct cloud connectivity. No gateways are required. This enables OEMs to maximize profitability and optimize their time, from the design of performance demanding applications to the commissioning of the machine.

"Connected devices alone are not enough to accomplish true digital transformation. You need to develop a seamless ecosystem of humans and machines, performing optimized, end-to-end processes," says Cyril Perducat, Executive Vice President, IoT & Digital Transformation, Schneider Electric.

Modicon M262 Controller is an integral part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Machine, a complete architecture that brings powerful capabilities to smart machines. EcoStruxure Machine empowers machine builders and OEMs to successfully compete and innovate in the new, digital era by maximizing productivity and generating additional revenue streams from new business opportunities.

Easily connect the Modicon M262 to EcoStruxure Machine Advisor, a digital tool for machine builders, and gain unprecedented insight into machine. Machine Advisor allows OEMs to enable asset monitoring and predictive maintenance, thereby expanding possibilities for generating end user services revenue.

Part of EcoStruxure: Innovation at Every Level

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

"With Modicon M262, we have a new EcoStruxure Machine offer where OEMs can gain real-time remote access to their machines using EcoStruxure Machine Advisor, allowing them to modify and add new services to each installed machine at any production site worldwide," said Carlos Villa, Vice President–Industry US, Schneider Electric. "This new EcoStruxure offer further differentiates our OEM partners who are making this analytics service available and offers additional value to their end user customers who benefit from this operational insight."

More information: Modicon M262 Controller

