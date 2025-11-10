Schneider Electric Launches Veteran Hiring Initiative to Build Mission-Ready Workforce for Critical Facilities

Program aims to bring on 400 new technicians to help close the industry-wide skills gap in data centers, energy systems, and other essential infrastructure areas

Initiative emphasizes unique experience and skillsets that differentiate veterans, while providing them meaningful civilian career opportunities

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced a new initiative to recruit and train U.S. military veterans for careers in its Services business. The effort will create pathways for up to 400 technicians, including veterans, to join Schneider Electric's workforce in customer-facing service representative roles supporting data centers, energy systems, and other mission-critical facilities.

Demand for skilled technicians is at an all-time high as industries that power the global economy continue to expand at exponential rates. Data center demand alone is projected to grow 33% per year, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI. At the same time, the availability of skilled professionals to maintain and modernize these complex systems is shrinking. Schneider Electric's veteran hiring initiative is designed to bridge this growing skills gap, while providing veterans with meaningful civilian career opportunities.

"Veterans have the mission-focused mindset, problem-solving skills, and leadership qualities that make them invaluable in customer-facing roles," said Jerome Soltani, Senior Vice President, U.S. Services, Schneider Electric. "By putting veterans at the heart of our Services strategy, we are building a resilient team ready to meet the evolving demands of critical facilities, while strengthening the backbone of our future-ready workforce."

This initiative builds on Schneider Electric's long-standing success in recruiting veterans and leveraging the Department of Defense SkillBridge program, which provides hands-on training and mentorship for veterans transitioning into civilian careers. Through these efforts, Schneider Electric equips veterans with the skills and certifications needed to thrive as service representatives, while offering attractive career growth and earning potential. That commitment has earned repeated national recognition, including designation as a 2025 Gold Military Friendly® Employer, an honor that underscores Schneider Electric's support for meaningful career paths for veterans nationwide.

By placing veterans at the core of its Services business, the company is investing in both its workforce and the nation's economic future. With more than 40 U.S. manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, R&D sites, and Services centers dedicated to extending the life of aging equipment through modernization, repair, and refurbishment, Schneider Electric plays a vital role in powering industries and communities across the country.

To learn more, visit https://www.se.com/us/en/work/services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights .

Hashtags: #PressRelease #Services #HireVeterans #Veterans

SOURCE Schneider Electric