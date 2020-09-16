Schneider Electric Leverages Augmented Reality for Remote Field Services Support Launching Remote Expertise™

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric today introduced Remote Expertise™, a new services offer for electrical and power distribution systems, leveraging innovative technologies, including augmented reality. Remote Expertise provides virtual technical and domain expertise support to customers, without the need for a field service representative to be onsite. Designed with critical infrastructure facilities, such as healthcare, data centers and industrial facilities in mind, the new service avoids the risk of electrical equipment failure in critical power distribution systems.

Remote Expertise leverages augmented reality software, delivered via a secure and platform-agnostic mobile application, to give customers access to experienced field technicians virtually. With Remote Expertise, field technicians can perform distribution system assessments and audits, deliver safety and compliance recommendations, report on at risk or aging equipment, as well as provide basic corrective measures, in real-time. The innovative service easily provides a means of connecting with a customer to help troubleshoot their electrical distribution equipment can be delivered on-demand or as part of a yearly contract.

"Electrical distribution is the electricity backbone of any facility. As business continuity becomes paramount, organizations now need real-time and on-demand access to the digital tools and services that protect their equipment health and keep their operations running smoothly and at full capacity," said Jerome Soltani, Senior Vice President, US Services, Schneider Electric. "As telehealth has done for medicine, we're doing for power distribution - giving customers preliminary evaluations of their systems that can solve many everyday issues quickly and easily and provide faster time-to-resolution for more complex challenges. We believe augmented reality is a key part of the future of digital services."

The remote collaboration solution works on most mobile operating systems and platforms and enables quick and efficient troubleshooting of common challenges. In addition to efficiency and cost savings benefits, the new solution enables:

Continuity of business: Maintenance and facility personnel receive real-time support, avoiding unnecessary downtime and costly outages

Maintenance and facility personnel receive real-time support, avoiding unnecessary downtime and costly outages Faster operations and maintenance: Support is provided in less than an hour, giving near immediate access in the field. Technicians can diagnose issues virtually and give personnel screen annotations, screenshots and other notes in-app to aid understanding

Support is provided in less than an hour, giving near immediate access in the field. Technicians can diagnose issues virtually and give personnel screen annotations, screenshots and other notes in-app to aid understanding Compliance with safety precautions: Remote capabilities provide access to field service representatives when being onsite is not a possibility due to health concerns, travel time or other restrictions

Remote capabilities provide access to field service representatives when being onsite is not a possibility due to health concerns, travel time or other restrictions Analysis and reporting for future planning: Virtual diagnostics can reveal prioritization recommendations based on at-risk or obsolete equipment and preventative corrective actions

Remote Expertise is now available via Schneider Electric's Advantage Service Prime plans. For more information, please visit: https://www.se.com/us/en/work/services/field-services/electrical-distribution/operate/service-plans/.

