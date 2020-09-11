Schneider Electric Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. This award underscores the value Schneider Electric places on employees and the company culture as well as the critical role these employees play in the continued success of the manufacturing operation.

The ranking considered feedback representing over 160,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Schneider Electric took the No. 7 spot on the list – moving up one spot from its 2019 ranking.

"We are proud to receive this award as it recognizes all that we have done to establish an inclusive culture and develop a diverse team of highly-skilled professionals that drives the company forward," said Aamir Paul, US President, Schneider Electric. "This award has greater meaning in a year when this team remained steadfast in the face of the pandemic, ensuring the safety of our staff and the stability of our supply chain to maintain our commitment that life is on for our customers."

"Best workplaces like Schneider Electric have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Schneider Electric has been ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity (ranked #76) and a Best Workplace for Manufacturing & Production (ranked #8) in 2019 by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 160,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

