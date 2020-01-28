Schneider Electric named one of the Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the third year in a row

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been included in the World's Most Admired Companies, according to the 2020 list published by Fortune. This year, the company ranks fourth in the electronics industry, +1 position vs 2019. The achievement reflects its growing reputation as an all-round achiever in its industry, pursuing innovation with a strong focus on sustainability and inclusion for all.

Fortune's annual ranking of the World's Most Admired Companies is based on a survey of U.S. and global Fortune 500 companies posting the highest revenues in their respective industries. To identify the top performers in 52 industries, 3,770 executives, directors and analysts in those industries were asked to rate companies on nine criteria: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Schneider Electric was highly evaluated in the social responsibility, quality of management and quality of products and services, ranking no.3 for each category in the electronics industry.

Olivier Blum, Chief Human Resources Officer, Schneider Electric, commented: "At Schneider Electric, we believe in innovation that has a positive impact on our planet; equal opportunities for everyone, everywhere, and empowering our people to make the most of their energy. To be recognized as a leader in our industry is a reflection of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and our meaningful purpose that is the common thread that motivates us. We will continue to bring energy and efficiency to enable life, progress and sustainability for all."

Schneider Electric regularly appears in industry rankings aimed at promoting sustainability and inclusion. Recently at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Schneider Electric was ranked in the Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) 'A-List' for the 7th and 9th consecutive years, respectively. It was also included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2020 Report, which assess companies' success in promoting gender equality and all types of diversity. For Schneider Electric, such recognitions reinforce the company's strong commitment to an inclusive, empowering culture, and its longstanding efforts to promote sustainability for all.

