Schneider Electric Named the Official Sustainability Partner of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced today that Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will serve as the Official Sustainability Partner for all B.A.A. events, including the iconic Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, as well as the Boston 5K, Boston 10K, and Boston Half. Through the partnership, Schneider Electric will collaborate with the B.A.A. across multiple programs over a six-year period to support the organization's goal of being a sustainability leader in the running industry.

"Sustainability and taking care of the communities through which we run is central to our mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle," said Jack Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. "Schneider Electric is not just a leader in sustainability and energy management but is also a world-class organization with strong local ties in Boston. It is a natural fit to join forces with Schneider Electric, who will help push us to reach new heights in the realm of sustainability."

The partnership will enable the B.A.A. to calculate its carbon footprint, set an ambitious climate target and release annual sustainability reports over the next six years, including its inaugural report to be released in 2025. Schneider Electric will also support the B.A.A. to implement best practices in operational management, ensuring that the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America and other B.A.A. events become benchmarks for sustainable sporting.

"As a proud member of the Boston community, we are thrilled to partner with the Boston Athletic Association as their official sustainability partner. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to driving positive change and promoting sustainability at every level," said Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations for Schneider Electric. "We are committed to helping the Boston Marathon and its surrounding events minimize their environmental footprint while inspiring millions of participants and spectators to embrace sustainable practices."

Schneider Electric's involvement with the B.A.A. extends beyond event sponsorship. The company is helping to transform the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America into one of the world's most sustainable marathons while inspiring participants and spectators alike to run toward a more efficient future. From introducing Schneider Electric "cheer zones" to promoting green volunteer initiatives, the partnership is designed to leave a lasting, positive impact on the community.

Schneider Electric's commitment to the Boston region spans more than 130 years. With its North American headquarters in Boston and ongoing partnerships with local institutions, Schneider Electric is a vital part of the community's efforts to lead the charge toward a more sustainable future. The company employs more than 2,200 team members in New England, with facilities in Boston, Foxborough, and Andover. Schneider Electric's community and academic partnerships include programs with Boston University, Jimmy Fund Walk, and Essex County Habitat for Humanity . Schneider Electric was also recently recognized as the world's most sustainable company by TIME Magazine.

The B.A.A. has worked with various partners and agencies over the years and has helped to establish a baseline of sustainable procedures and procurement as a core foundation. In 2024, the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America achieved a waste diversion rate of 58%, with 17.03 tons going towards recycling and .48 tons towards composting. Clothing and material donations accounted for 18.38 tons, including discarded race day clothing, shoes collected by Sneakers 4 Good, and carpeting utilized at the Bank of America Boston Marathon Expo. Over 75% of vendors and suppliers are within 100 miles of the Boston Marathon.

The B.A.A. is also part of World Athletics' social responsibility program 'Athletics for a better world' which includes a World Athletics Sustainability Strategy.

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The economic impact of the 2024 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America produced $509.million in state and local economic activity. The 129th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

ABOUT SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC



Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

