Schneider Electric Opens New Energy Manufacturing Facility in Middle Tennessee

Newly constructed facility near Nashville will strengthen Schneider Electric's U.S. operations

Opening marks the completion of the company's first facility on its Mt. Juliet campus

Company honors veterans at opening ceremony amid 2026 Gold Military Friendly Employer recognition on U.S. Veterans Day

MT. JULIET, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the company's first manufacturing facility in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

Schneider Electric President of North America Operations Aamir Paul announces the grand opening of the company's first manufacturing facility in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

The newly opened 500,000+ square foot facility is the first of a two-part campus expansion for Schneider Electric in Mt. Juliet. The second neighboring 540,000+ square foot facility is currently under construction. Together, both facilities will manufacture custom power distribution products to bolster support for critical infrastructure and help the company meet rising regional demand across segments, including data centers, buildings, industry, and infrastructure.

This expansion will further support Schneider Electric customers – including the nearby new Nissan Stadium – in boosting their energy resilience efforts. It will do so via this new facility by ramping up manufacturing of medium voltage products critical to enhancing energy reliability, including air-insulated switchgear, gas-insulated switchgear, and shielded solid insulation systems.

As part of the announcement, Schneider Electric showcased the milestone alongside customers, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Major General Tommy H. Baker, local government officials, and business leaders from the greater Nashville area. The event also honored its more than 100 U.S. veteran employees in Tennessee as part of the company's longstanding commitment to supporting new employment opportunities for U.S. veterans and former service members. It also follows Schneider Electric's launch of a new veteran hiring initiative yesterday to build a mission-ready workforce for critical facilities.

"Accelerating the deployment of innovative products and technologies is essential to powering the future of AI, energy infrastructure, and efficient buildings. Schneider Electric's strategic expansion in the U.S. strengthens our ability to produce critical components that enhance energy resilience and streamline operations for customers in Tennessee and nationwide," said Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "We are proud to recognize the many former U.S. veterans Schneider Electric employs amid this grand opening on Veterans Day, and we are grateful for the support from Volunteer State leaders in helping create impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources."

"Schneider Electric's new manufacturing facility represents more than an investment in innovation — it's a testament to the strength of Tennessee's workforce and our role in shaping the future of energy in America," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "I'm grateful to Schneider Electric for their commitment to strengthening infrastructure and creating opportunity for Tennesseans by driving long-term economic growth. We're proud to stand alongside this leading global company as they continue to invest in our workforce."

Expanding in Mt. Juliet, alongside one of the company's major R&D centers in Tennessee and facilities in Franklin and Smyrna, collectively helps to bolster Schneider Electric's ability to deliver advanced energy management technologies nationwide while strengthening U.S. job growth and supply chains. The company's Tennessee expansion also comes on the heels of Schneider Electric recently being named as the Official Energy Management Partner of the New Nissan Stadium, future home of the Tennessee Titans, and being recognized today as a Gold Military Friendly employer for 2026. This designation is awarded to organizations demonstrating strong support for Veterans through hiring, retention, advancement, and culture.

Across the U.S., Schneider Electric employs more than 23,000 employees and partners with approximately 40% of Fortune 500 companies. Its products and solutions can be found in four of 10 U.S. homes, 40% of the world's hospitals, and 40,000 water and wastewater installations in 150 countries. As an employer, Schneider Electric is ranked as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2025.

Schneider Electric was also recently named the "World's Most Sustainable Company 2025" for the second consecutive year by TIME Magazine and Statista. This award comes just six months after being ranked the No. 1 Most Sustainable Corporation in the World by Corporate Knights, and Schneider Electric is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #SchneiderInAmerica #UnitedStates #America #Manufacturing #Investment #AI #US #DataCenter

SOURCE Schneider Electric