Schneider Electric PacDrive 3 Selected to Optimize Fallas Automation's R700 Case Packer

BOSTON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced Fallas Automation, a case packaging equipment manufacturer and long-standing customer, has expanded the use of Schneider Electric's PacDrive 3 to its R700 Adabot Case Packer machines.

Fallas Automation's R700 Adabot picks up products and packages them in retail-ready cases, and Schneider Electric's PacDrive 3 controls the entire machine. PacDrive manages all the kinematics for the individual axes, with its biggest machine including up to 20 axes, and provides greater productivity, flexibility, efficiency and availability.

"Our PacDrive 3 technology unifies a programmable logic controller (PLC), a motion and robotics control functionality on a single hardware platform, bringing together machine and motion control to help our customers reduce complexities and improve efficiency," said Gonzalo Buelta, Vice President, Industry OEM Business, U.S., Schneider Electric. "Fallas Automation has been a partner of ours for over a decade and we look forward to continue working together to improve profitability, speed and agility for the future packaging industry."

Schneider Electric's PacDrive 3, which is part of EcoStruxure Machine, is the company's machine-centric automation architecture that enables machine builders to design better connected, more flexible and more efficient machines through advanced digital technologies and open standards. Fallas Automation has been using Schneider Electric technology for its case packer machines for years, and as one of our highest performing automation offering, they've decided to extend PacDrive 3 to additional machine lines for advanced performance.

"Our partnership with Schneider Electric has been long lasting due to its unparalleled hardware and exceptional ongoing support," said Jacob Cox, Controls Engineering Director at Fallas Automation. "The company has continued to outperform by providing solutions for every opportunity we present, and we look forward to continue implementing its motion solutions on our case packing machines for increased productivity and maximum reliability."

Schneider Electric's smart machine solutions are built on its Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled open and interoperable connected EcoStruxure™ system architecture and platform, from connected products to edge control to applications, analytics and services. Using open technology platforms, Schneider Electric helps original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as Fallas Automation, and machine builders create smarter, future-proof machines that are safe, connected, efficient and reliable.

To date, more than 80,000 machines worldwide are controlled by PacDrive. For more information about Schneider Electric's Automation and Control solutions, please visit: https://www.schneider-electric.us/en/work/products/automation-and-control.jsp

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

